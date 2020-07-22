NEW BETHLEHEM – A small group of volunteers met at lunchtime Monday to dedicate a new historical marker along Water Street in New Bethlehem, at the site of the former Scout Hall building.
A project of Redbank Renaissance to highlight local history, the marker is titled, “So...Why is this called the Scout Hall Park?”
“Beginning around 1930, the Scout Hall pictured on this marker was the center of activity where scouts accumulated unforgettable memories as they learned to swim, fish, boat and practice outdoor skills — right here near the Red Bank Creek,” volunteer Debbie Silvis said.
She said that the old Scout Hall “represented a place focused on the process of promoting good citizenship in youth,” and, therefore, a group of community members collaborated to offer a different opportunity for local youth after the Scout Hall building was swept away down the creek in the flood of July 19, 1996.
The Scout Hall Park was then born, which now includes the multipurpose court, picnic areas and a small garden area.
Silvis said that in 2013, she and Sandy and Fred Anderson began taking care of the garden area at the park as part of the community’s Garden Keepers group.
“To this day, we enjoy caring for this little garden,” Silvis said, noting that when they recently came to prune the spireas, they were joined by a group of young men playing basketball on the court. “It was endearing to observe their positive, energetic spirits, not to mention their music kept us working faster!”
The new marker at the site states that in 1927, Boy Scout Troops 71 and 72 were formed in the Redbank Valley. While early meetings were held at area churches, the group’s growth necessitated a new location. The C.E. Andrews Lumber Company, located near the property, provided building materials and labor to construct the Scout Hall.
“The structure had log type siding. The main room featured a hard wood floor large enough for meetings, epochal programs, and basketball fun for the boys,” the marker states. “In addition, there were two storage rooms for chairs, tables and other equipment.”
The marker notes that the site was a perfect choice for the hall, as it was near the creek where the scouts could swim, fish and boat.
The property changed hands over the years, and is currently owned by the Borough of New Bethlehem.
“The past was the Scout Hall. The present is a multipurpose court,” Silvis said. “We know that often the past shapes both present and future, and it is our hope when today’s youth become adults, that they will find places and ways for both boys and girls to create unforgettable memories involved in constructive, community activities right here along the Red Bank.”