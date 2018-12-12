CLARION – Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s Donald C. Peirce Planetarium is hosting a series of presentations in December highlighting the role of astronomy in wintertime celebrations around the world. The area’s residents are invited to visit the planetarium’s solstice-related shows for two nights in the coming weeks.
Dr. Sharon Montgomery, professor of physics and director of the planetarium, said that the 35- to 40-minute presentation will highlight the position of constellations visible in the Northern Hemisphere in December.
“The ‘Seasons of Light’ shows highlight the development of various winter customs of different faiths and countries,” she said. “Cultural and religious holiday practices are recounted, and popular pastimes such as giving gifts and kissing under the mistletoe are also part of the show.”
The large star projector located in the center of the planetarium will recreate the constellations associated with winter celebrations. About 100 auditorium-type seats are available for each showing.
This year, the ‘Seasons of Light’ shows debuted this past Friday evening, and will be held again on Friday, Dec. 14. There will be two shows on Friday, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. before the first show at 7. The second show starts at 8 p.m.
Additionally, the planetarium hosts ‘Stars Over Clarion’ on the first Thursday of the month, starting in October and continuing while university classes are in session. There are two shows, the first beginning at 7 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public for both ‘Seasons of Light’ and ‘Stars Over Clarion,’ but seating is first-come, first-served due to the size of the auditorium.
Free parking is available in Lot 11 across from Tippin Gym. The Peirce building is located next door to the gym, and attendees should use the entrance facing Greenville Avenue. The planetarium is located on the second floor of the Joseph Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology, an integral part of the Peirce building. An elevator is available nearby, making the venue handicap-accessible.
For more information, call (814) 393-2085 or visit the planetarium’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ClarionUniversityPlanetarium.
