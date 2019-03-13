NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will release the second set of Carol Kennemuth’s original and limited edition prints of historical sites in the Redbank Valley Area at a reception and program at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on Thursday, March 28.
The church is located at 403 Penn Street at the corner of Wood Street. Parking is available in the rear off Wood Street. The location is handicapped accessible.
The prints being released are the following:
• New Bethlehem Public School (later the high school).
• Old New Bethlehem Dam.
• Andrews House at Penn and Lafayette Street.
• Old Mohney Stone House.
• Scout Hall.
• Merry-Go-Round Building.
• Red Bank Mills.
• Oak Ridge Railroad Station.
• Old Baptist Church.
• McKelvey Store.
There will be light refreshments at 6 p.m., with time to meet the artist, Carol Silvis Kennemuth. Raised in South Bethlehem, she is an accomplished artist and master quilter. Her one-of-a-kind quilt, that incorporates original Redbank drawings, will be on display at the gathering.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The society invites those who would like to share memories, photos or artifacts of the New Bethlehem Public School and the Scout Hall to do so. There will be a presentation describing each of the prints being released.
There will be a silent auction of the original prints from 6 to 9 p.m. with the price beginning at $200 each. The limited-edition prints numbered and signed will be on sale for $50 plus tax.
Remaining originals and limited edition prints of the first series released in September 2018 will also be available for sale.
The four books published by the society, “The Impact of the Civil War on the Redbank Valley,” “Tom Andrews’ Business Center Recollections of New Bethlehem,” “A Pictorial History of the Redbank Valley” and “The History of the Low-Grade Railroad” will also be available. All proceeds benefit the Historical Society’s goals of publishing a comprehensive history (to be released in 2020) and opening a History and Genealogy Center.
Also, Lucille Procious, a society member, is writing a book to honor and record the past and present farm families of this area. If you would like your farm family history included in her book, please contact her at (814) 275-2664 or by email at lucypro@windstream.net.
For more information, call Cindy Morgan at (814) 365-5023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.