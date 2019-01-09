CLARION – Clarion attorney, Sara Seidle-Patton, has announced her candidacy for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Clarion County in the 2019 election.
Clarion County’s current judge, the Honorable James G. Arner, will not to seek a third term at the end of 2019.
A graduate of Duquesne University School of Law, Seidle-Patton began her legal career as Assistant District Attorney for Clarion County and has maintained private law offices in New Bethlehem since 2006 and Clarion since 2008. Seidle Law P.C. has since grown to employ two additional attorneys, Ashley L. Urik, Esq. and Christy A. Logue, Esq., and support staff, Rachel R. Kundick and Connie Slagle. Seidle-Patton’s practice focuses on real estate matters, business law, municipal law, estate planning and administration. Seidle-Patton has litigated cases in multiple courts throughout Western Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Seidle-Patton serves as solicitor for several municipalities throughout Clarion County and Assistant County Solicitor, working with the Clarion County Commissioners on various legal matters.
Of her decision to run for judge, Seidle-Patton said, “The depth of my professional legal experience uniquely positions me to fulfill the duties of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Clarion County.”
Seidle-Patton works in Clarion County’s court system by serving as the county’s Juvenile Public Defender and Domestic Relations Hearing Officer. She is court-appointed counsel in Children and Youth Services cases and has served as chairperson of the Board of Viewers for property cases. Seidle-Patton also serves as a Master in real estate and divorce proceedings and is the Post Conviction Relief Act attorney for Clarion County.
For more detailed information on Seidle-Patton’s career, visit the campaign website at www.seidlepattonforjudge.com.
Seidle-Patton currently resides on a farm in Clarion Township with her husband, Michael Patton, and their daughter, Samantha. She was born and raised in Clarion and is a graduate of Clarion Area High School. She attended Mercyhurst College in Erie, studying journalism and political science, and worked as a staff writer for The Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem before enrolling in Duquense University School of Law in 2003.
In addition to her professional and personal life, Seidle-Patton is involved in numerous community activities. She currently serves as Vice President of the Clarion Free Library board of directors, President of the Immaculate Conception PTO, and a board member of the Clarion Hospital Foundation.
Seidle-Patton, her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Samantha, were the United Way annual campaign family in 2012. Seidle-Patton is a past board member of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, Redbank Renaissance in New Bethlehem, and the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging, now acting as solicitor for the agency. Seidle-Patton is a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion where she is a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Finance Council.
