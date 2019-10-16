SHIPPENVILLE – Area government officials and Clarion County Career Center (CCCC) Joint Operating Committee members took advantage of an opportunity last Wednesday afternoon to let U.S. Sen. Robert Casey know about their concerns for career and technical education.
CCCC Interim Director Doug Mays welcomed Casey and the leaders to the session. Mays also acknowledged JOC member Braxton White for inviting Casey.
“We’ve had a lot of progress over the years, both at the county and the state level, but it’s taken a long time — too long — to get the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act re-authorized,” said Casey. “It took us only 12 years (tongue in cheek). The reauthorization was due as early as 2016 but the bill didn’t pass until 2018. The implementation starts in 2018 and our state is in the midst of that now. It took a long time to get there, but it was vitally necessary that we update the law.”
Casey said feedback is needed on how to further improve career and technical education in Pennsylvania.
“We also need ideas on how we could provide more federal help, and the one concern that I have is that even with reauthorization, we don’t have enough, in my judgement, in the way of appropriation. Our state for just Perkins gets a little more than $44 million.”
White pointed to opportunities at career centers.
“I think there’s a real opportunity at our career centers,” White said. “We have them at tons of different rural communities and one of the things that I think adults are lacking in this area are places to get post-secondary and career training. For instance, around here unless you go to DuBois or Triangle Tech, you’re probably going to struggle to find one.
“The folks that need this training to grow in the workforce don’t have the money out of pocket to pay for this stuff,” White continued. “We have qualified staff who could teach these programs, but I think there’s a hurdle on getting from smaller certificate programs to larger 720-hour degree programs. We need something policy-wise or appropriation-wise to help little schools like ours get over that hump. Maybe even open some technical-based community colleges in this area. Those are things that would really benefit a lot of people.”
Casey also talked about required reaccreditation for even technical schools. “We have to somehow balance the independence and the worthy role that they play with the need for speed in their determination of accreditation,” he said.
“I think it’s more of the number of man hours that we would have to put in for the accreditations,” White said. “We would almost have to hire someone to get all the stuff in place for accreditation. We just don’t have the money.”
Dwayne Van Tassel, a fellow JOC member, retired U.S. Navy, and current GE Transportation Contractor, said he disagrees with the amount of time required for accreditation.
“Accreditors should know what they’re looking for in a program and they should be able to come in and do it,” Van Tassel said. “I work for General Electric and go to different countries to help set up diesel engines and I don’t spend 24 months in those countries to set up that shop and get it running. I don’t think it should it take years to obtain accreditation and get you up and running. It should be that ‘XYZ’ has to be met and is measurable, traceable, and you can could hold them accountable. I also believe that it should be industry-pulsed so we’re not teaching outdated information that when our students graduate, and they start into a career in technical education, they are sent out there with the skills that are applicable.”
Mays explained the length of time required for accreditations and re-accreditations, mentioning problems related to the suspension of the Practical Nursing Program. Salaries for qualified instructors also present challenges to career and technical education.
“Getting quality instructors in some fields would also require a large pay cut from what they are current making in industry,” Mays said.