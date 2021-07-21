NEW BETHLEHEM – Evel Knievel may be long gone, but Seven Inch Daredevil (AKA Vince Ream of New Bethlehem) is doing his best to honor the legend by using the classic toy to make unbelievable jumps.
Anointed by the Knievel family as the Seven Inch Daredevil (the height of most action figures), Ream has built a following with appearances at rallies and using the complete toy and accompanying motorcycle to make jumps over real vehicles and people, just like Evel.
Ream, 55, now has his own YouTube Channel featuring videos of his jumps, and he serves as a consultant with California Creations, the company that makes new versions of the classic toy.
“If you’re not into Evel Knievel or the toys, you’ve probably never heard of me; but if you have heard of me, you’re a fan,” Ream said.
In other words, Seven Inch Daredevil is a rock star within this niche, and is greeted with acclaim in places like Mitchell, South Dakota.
Ream will be appearing during the first week of August at the Evel Knievel toy’s first official stunt cycle jump rally in Mitchell, S.D. The rally and competition will be held in front of the World’s Only Corn Palace.
Ream is jumping to set a Guinness world record for the longest jump by a toy stunt cycle. The competition is an Evel Knievel Games officially-sanctioned event sponsored by California Creations, evelknieveltoys.com.
The Seven Inch Daredevil officially jumped 13 feet 4 inches over 22 Evel Knievel vans, trucks and cars, a new indoor record for Ream. He also presented the Boy Scouts with $700 in donations thanks to K&K Promotions (which is Kelly Knievel and family), DuBois Harley-Davidson and several other individual fans.
“I guess it really started around 2000 when I was ordering Evel Knievel toys on eBay and repairing them,” said Ream. “The collection grew and grew through the years.”
Among his purchases were the popular 1970s toy stunt cycles, which were hand-cranked and whipped across the room.
“I’ve always been a fan of Evel,” said Ream. “He was an institution. All us kids looked up to him, we wanted to be like him, and we’d take our Schwinns out over these ramps just like he did.”
The jumping part started around 2006 and his step-grandchildren were excited to see the jumps, even though they had no idea who Evel Knievel was. They are older now, but still enjoy the work of Seven Inch Daredevil.
After the first jump, Ream took one toy into his shop, modifying it to hold as much power as possible. In his front yard, with his grandchildren as his only spectators, the toy stunt cycle jumped over a motorcycle.
“I thought it was pretty cool, but I thought that was as far as it would go.”
However, the next year, people from the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee contacted Ream after hearing about his extensive collection of Evel memorabilia. The curators liked all the red, white and blue, but they were intrigued the most by the stunt cycle that could hop cars.
Word also circulated that he did repairs on the toys, and that turned into a business of its own.
“I became recognized as the guy to go to get parts for toy bikes,” Ream said. “I get requests from all over the world. Anyone can repair them, but they don’t.”
As Ream’s reputation continued to grow, he was invited to bring his show to everything from scout meetings to South Dakota.
“The August show, this isn’t my first rodeo,” Ream said. “I performed on Radio Disney Toy Story and for the Harley Davidson Museum. Interest varies over time, and there’s a mountain and then you drop into the valley for a while, and then you climb again. I’m climbing again and I’ve always expected it would happen.”
Ream also rides a full-size motorcycle, but he won’t be riding to South Dakota on it this year with his partner, Judy Rawson.
“I had a quadruple bypass and I’m still not 100 percent,” he said.