SLIGO – Sligo Borough Authority officially adopted its 2020 budget at its January meeting last week because the group did not have a quorum in December.
Sligo Borough residents will also face a $2 per month increase in their 2020 sewage fees. The 2020 Sewer Fund is projected at $186,717. The Sligo Authority has 302 residential customers and 25 commercial customers.
Sewer rates for residential customers will generate an additional $7,248 per year and $600 from commercial customers. Commercial water rates will also increase 50 cents per 1,000 gallons.
The authority took no action on a proposed 25-cent-per-hour pay raise for employees Janey Corle, Ed Myers and Robert Jacobs, as the motion died for the lack of a second. The same employees were approved for a 25-cent raise from the borough. The authority and the borough are separate entities but share expenses for the employees who work for both.
Authority member Michele Elder said she could not support a raise because the authority had increased its rates.
During the borough council meeting which followed the authority meeting, six members were in attendance, but only four could vote because two of them had not been sworn in to office, and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker was absent.
Attending the meeting were president Sherry Laughlin, vice president Chuck Marsh, Michele Elder, Kerry Graham, Wayne Meier, Tom Switzer and Andy Wiser.
Wesley “Buck” Wyant was absent once again, and has not attended a meeting since 2018.
Switzer was named chairperson of the Vacancy Board.
Council meetings will continue the first Tuesday of each month immediately following a 6 p.m. authority meeting. A meeting may also be held on the third Tuesday of any month beginning at 6 p.m. to take care of business, if needed.
The council made the following appointments to begin the new year:
• Wayne Meier as President Pro-Tem to preside at a meeting where there is a quorum but the president and vice president are absent.
• Knox Law as Borough Solicitor.
• Marsh on Southern Clarion County Comprehensive Planning, Union COG Pool/Park, and Sligo Development Council.
• Laughlin as the borough representative on the Recreation Center Board.
• Rachel Kindel on the Library Committee.
• Marsh, Laughlin, Graham and Meier on the Street Committee.
• Croyle as Right to Know Officer.
• Bureau Veritas as Borough Code Official.
• Rick Laskey as Emergency Operations Coordinator
• Colleen Wiser and Diane Conway were appointed to auditor seats.
Other Business
• Officials said the Beals Insurance Agency switched the authority/borough insurance from EMC Mutual to Astra Insurance for substantial savings of about $4,000 per year.
• A proposal from Catalano, Case, Catalano & Clark-Radzieta, LLP of DuBois, to perform the 2019 audit for an amount not to exceed $3,875 was approved.
• Corle reported the 2020 bidding thresholds that affect both the authority and borough include: $0 to $11,299 no quotes or bidding required; $11,300 to $20,999, three telephonic or written quotes required; $21,000 and above, formal, public bidding is required. The thresholds were discussed in relation to an ongoing search for an additional truck for the borough. Over the last several months, officials said several private owners of used trucks were contacted and nothing was resolved. Redbank Chevrolet was recently contacted and new trucks are for sale through a state program that offers a municipal discount on a new vehicle that is about the same as a three-year old vehicle. Borough officials will also contact a local vendor like Smith’s about used trucks. Marsh explained that the vehicle could be paid from three budgets, Authority, Borough and Liquid Fuels.
• The council continued its discussion from last month about recruiting additional members for the Union Council of Governments, which operates the pool park in Sligo. Currently, Sligo and Monroe Township are the only official members, while Rimersburg Borough continues an annual donation but is not a member.
Last month Meier proposed an arrangement where additional municipalities could join, but not pay mandated dues.
Marsh, who was absent last month, said if the municipalities were going to be part of COG, they also needed to commit something to be members. Some costs are fixed and some support comes from volunteers.
“We have a lot of volunteers who are working to help improve the park,” said Marsh. “I even have community service people come in. I would hate to lose the park because all of the work we put into it, but I don’t think we could put any more tax money into it.”
Letters were sent out to every business in Clarion County, according to Marsh, and other fund raising is needed along with equitable support from municipalities.