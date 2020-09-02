SHANNONDALE – An area church founded 200 years ago was set to celebrate its bicentennial in 2020. Unfortunately, those plans fell victim to the global coronavirus pandemic and have been postponed until next year.
But both the 100- and 150-year celebrations provide background information about Shannondale’s Zion Lutheran Church’s origins.
Settlers were already infiltrating today’s Armstrong and Clarion counties as early as 1780. Itinerant preachers traveled circuits among widely scattered forest settlements, holding services in barns, larger homes or in groves of trees. As the area developed, new residents from Westmoreland County arrived, bringing their Lutheran faith with them.
In 1818, a Brush Creek, Westmoreland County, widow brought her five children with her to today’s Shannondale area. Katherine Keck and her offspring were instrumental in establishing the first real Lutheran congregation in what would become Clarion County about 20 years later.
The Westmoreland County settlers were soon joined by emigrants from second- and third-generation German immigrants from the eastern part of Pennsylvania.
Early reports about the congregation told of isolated settlers so hungry for the word of God that nobody complained about sermons lasting from one-and-a-half to two hours. One account said that the congregation liked a particular minister’s sermon so well that they would not allow him to leave until he had delivered another of equal length.
In an age with little entertainment other than a sporadic newspaper passing through many hands, church services provided a welcome opportunity to mingle with neighbors. Stretching out a Sunday service had more than one motivation.
According to newspaper articles written at the times of the centennial and sesquicentennial observances, the first structure housing the congregation was a log cabin erected in the early-1820s on the Michael Dinger farm. This was replaced in 1828 by a larger log building that functioned as both schoolhouse and church in early Shannondale.
For some years, the building was home to both Lutheran and Reformed congregations, the latter an earlier name for Presbyterians in the area. The practice was common in many early rural communities. Worshipers of both denominations traveled from various parts of Redbank Township, Clarion County, using the sanctuary on alternating Sundays.
This arrangement lasted until about 1880. Over the course of a few years, the Lutherans bought out the interest of the Reformed congregation and eventually built the present church building in 1888.
At the times of the 1900 and 1958 anniversaries, the Zion Lutheran congregation held days-long picnics and fairs in celebration. The delayed 2020 celebration could well resemble the older ones.