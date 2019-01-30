CLARION – The Clarion County Sheriff’s Department recently released its annual end-of-the year report, which shows decreases in the number of pistol permits issued by the department in 2018.
In his statistics, Sheriff Rex Munsee reported that 1,752 pistol permits were sold in Clarion County last year. Although the county sold nearly 160 permits less than 2017’s total of 1,911, Munsee said last year’s number is comparative to those of the last five years.
“Comparatively speaking, the number of pistol permits in 2018 was close to what we had in 2013,” Munsee said last week, noting that his office sold 1,739 permits in 2013.
With the majority of the county’s yearly pistol permit applications submitted as renewals that expire only every five years, Munsee said the end of the year totals are typically comparable to those from five years prior.
“Looking at the statistics from five years ago, I’m already anticipating to have more than 400 fewer pistol permits by the end of 2019,” he said, adding that only 1,262 permits were sold five years ago in 2014. “It comes and goes with the five-year cycle.”
Munsee also said that the slight drop in the total number of pistol permits from 2017 to 2018 could possibly be attributed to the president’s apparent position on gun control.
“With [President] Trump in office, people seem to think that a gun ban won’t happen,” Munsee said, adding that some gun dealers have reported a drop in gun sales since Trump took office. “They aren’t worried about the government taking their guns.”
All in all, Munsee said he was pleased with the total number of pistol permits in 2018.
“It’s definitely a money-maker for the county,” he said, noting that Clarion County brought in more than $33,000 in pistol permit revenue in 2018.
In addition to the decrease in pistol permits, the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office also reported a decrease in the number of traffic citations issued by deputies from 616 in 2017 to 135 in 2018. On the other hand, the number of written warnings increased from 125 in 2017 to 156 in 2018.
“I like traffic citations, and I encourage my deputies to enforce the law,” Munsee said, explaining that some deputies are more active with traffic violations than others. “But whether a deputy gives a motorist a written warning or a citation is at their discretion.”
In other law enforcement statistics, the local sheriff’s department conducted one driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance stop last year, down from two in 2017.
“That’s still pretty good since we typically don’t work past 4:30 p.m.,” Munsee said.
Keeping steady with totals over the last several years, Munsee also reported that his department served 82 Protection From Abuse (PFA) orders in 2018.
“We typically serve between 75 and 85 PFAs each year,” Munsee said, citing totals of 73 PFAs in 2017, 87 in 2016 and 84 in 2015.
One point of concern, Munsee said, has to do with a new state mandate regarding PFAs set to take effect later this year, which will add extra responsibility and costs for the sheriff’s department.
“Starting in April, we will be required to take all guns from a person with a PFA against them and store them in our office for up to three years,” he explained. He said that the county will not only have to provide extra storage space for the confiscated firearms, but also incur labor and other costs associated with keeping the guns in good condition while in storage. “When the PFA expires, the individual can come in and claim their guns.”
Despite the ups and downs over the last year, Munsee said he was pleased with the end-of-the-year statistics for 2018.
“Overall, I’m pleased with our 2018 statistics,” he said. “The numbers prove that my office works hard throughout the whole year.”
Other 2018 Statistics
• The sheriff’s department issued 315 tax notices and its vehicle traveled a total of 92,435 miles. The office brought in $131,628 in total revenues.
• The office also issued 199 bench and body warrants, 60 domestic warrants and 75 magisterial warrants.
Munsee said the number of domestic warrants issued dipped from 115 in 2017 due to a mandated reconfiguration on how the county serves such warrants.
• Six license to sell firearms permits were purchased. This is up from five permits in 2017.
• Another big statistic reported each year by the sheriff is the number of inmate transportations. In 2018, a total of 730 transportations to various courts, doctor appointments and other jails both in and out of county were made.
• Sixty-five non-criminal fingerprints were taken and four background checks were completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.