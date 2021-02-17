KITTANNING – Bill Rupert, current two-term Armstrong County Sheriff, announced this week that he will not seek re-election to a third term.
Rupert, who lives in Sugarcreek Township, first joined the department under Sheriff Larry Crawford, serving as deputy for four years. Rupert was first elected sheriff in 2014.
In making the announcement, Rupert cited the following highlights of his terms as sheriff:
• Spearheading the return of a full-time K-9 and trained handler to the department.
• Doubling the number of full-time deputies, thereby increasing the security of the courthouse.
• Along with then-Captain Frank Pitzer, committing to and being the driving force behind the Armstrong County Drug Task Force.
Rupert stated that the decision to not seek a third term was a difficult one that came after a careful and thoughtful process in which his personal and family priorities trumped the current social climate and attitude toward law enforcement in America.
Rupert added that the current morale of county employees is at an all-time low, and cited “the lack of communication and micromanaging from county leaders towards other elected officials and department heads” as part of the reason.
“Their unwillingness to work together made my decision easier,” he said.
Rupert stated that he will miss the hardworking and dedicated deputies and administrative staff of his office, the many other county employees and residents of Armstrong County he has been privileged to protect. He said “the time has come to seek other ventures for the betterment” of his family.
Rupert added, “It has been an honor and privilege to have been elected and to have served as sheriff of Armstrong County, to protect the residents of our county. I thank them for their confidence in me and I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life.”
He stated that he plans to endorse Frank Pitzer in his campaign for sheriff, and hopes to see him become his successor.