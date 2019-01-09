SALEM TWP. – Rodney L. Sherman of Lamartine, Salem Township, has announced he is seeking election to the position of district judge for District 18-3-03 in Knox.
Sherman will seek the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 21, 2019 primary election.
District Court 18-3-03 includes Clarion County municipalities Ashland, Beaver, Elk, Richland and Salem townships and Foxburg, Knox, Shippenville and St. Petersburg boroughs.
“District court is the first level of the state court system,” said Sherman. “It’s the first court system a person will encounter, be it a traffic ticket, a minor summary charge, a misdemeanor or even a felony case. It is very important citizens have faith and confidence in that first level of court and I believe I would provide that public faith and confidence in the court.”
District court judges approve search warrants, arraign defendants arrested on misdemeanor or felony charges, set bail, hear landlord-tenant disputes and preside over civil court proceedings up to $12,000.
“All of those matters are important, and the approval of search warrants is especially important,” said Sherman. “There must be very compelling probable cause to give law enforcement permission to enter a person’s private property and perform a search.
“A district judge must be impartial and must be able to look at, hear and evaluate the evidence presented in court. Over the years, I’ve watched as district judges evaluated audio recordings, photographs, videotapes, written statements and physical evidence.
“And I’ve interviewed hundreds of people over the years in my own work — I’ve learned how to observe body language and how to watch for mannerisms that indicate truth or non-truth.”
Sherman, the editor of the Clarion News, believes his career experience is beneficial to his campaign.
“Over the course of my 25 years with the Clarion News, I have covered district court proceedings handled by nine different district judges,” said Sherman. “I learned something about the law and court system from each of those judges. I’m confident I can combine all of the knowledge I’ve gathered from those nine district judges and serve as a competent, fair and trustworthy district judge.”
Sherman, 54, has lived in the 18-3-03 district all his life with the exception of five years served in the U.S. Army. He is a graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University.
“I have worked in the private sector these past 31 years following my military service,” said Sherman. “I have no biases for or against law enforcement, the prosecution, the defense or the handling of incarceration. Other than a nephew who works as a clerk in a row office, I have no family members employed by the county. I am my own person.”
Sherman married Tonja A. Milks of St. Petersburg in 1985. The couple has a daughter, Katie, who is a senior at Keystone High School. Sherman has served on the Knox Public Library Board of Trustees and is president of Clarion Community Theater and a member of the Dehart Rossman Wenner American Legion Post in Lamartine. He served in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Minnesota and South Korea while in the army.
Sherman concluded, “I look forward to meeting with the residents of the district and hope those residents will support my effort to obtain signatures for my nominating petitions and then cast their vote of confidence for me in the May 21 primary election.”
