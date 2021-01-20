SHIPPENVILLE – Daniel Shingledecker of Shippenville is announcing his intent to run for Clarion County Coroner in the May 2021 Republican primary election.
Shingledecker was sworn in as Clarion County Coroner after the passing of elected coroner Randall Stom. Before filling the position, Shingledecker served as a deputy coroner under Stom.
“It’s no secret that Randall left some very big shoes to fill. He was the sort of man who treated this position with respect, dignity and compassion. Those sentiments are not lost on me and I have always strived to follow in his footsteps,” said Shingledecker.
Shingledecker is a 2006 graduate of Clarion Area High School. Post high school, he spent one year attending Clarion University before transferring to the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and Point Park University where he graduated, with honors, with a Bachelor of Science in Funeral Services in 2010.
Shingledecker is currently employed as a funeral director at Goble’s Funeral Home in Clarion. He has completed all the required coursework to be considered a certified coroner in the state of Pennsylvania and is current on all his continuing education credits.
“While I admit that my inauguration into this position wasn’t traditional, it has definitely given me some significant experience. Over the past year-and-a-half, I have worked closely with our Clarion County elected officials, neighboring coroners, Clarion Hospital personnel, law enforcement, emergency medical services, the courts and the medical examiner’s office in Erie County,” stated Shingledecker.
Shingledecker is familiar with the delicate nature of this position and the attention it requires.
“Clarion County is my home. This is where I grew up and have chosen to raise my family. The people I work with everyday aren’t just people; they are my neighbors, my teachers, my friends and my family. I feel honored to be a part of this sensitive time in their lives. I understand the importance of being someone they can trust,” he said.
In the Clarion County community, Shingledecker is a member of the New Bethlehem Lions Club, an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church and an EMT who worked previously with Southern Clarion County Ambulance Services. He also works with other civic and service organizations.
Shingledecker resides in Shippenville with his children, Ruthie and William, and his wife, Moira, a teacher at Union High School. He is the son of Mark and Tricia Shingledecker of Clarion.