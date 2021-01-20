NEW BETHLEHEM – Following two prior stints as acting elementary principal for the Redbank Valley Primary and Intermediate schools, Sandy Shirey’s third time in that position culminated last week in her being hired to fill the role full-time.
Shirey, a former fifth grade teacher with the district, was appointed as temporary interim elementary principal in November in the absence and subsequent retirement of her predecessor, Cheryl McCauley, who served 10 years in the position.
“I love this school district and am truly honored to be able to serve the students and families in this capacity,” Shirey wrote of her new role in a letter to district families.
A native of the Redbank Valley, Shirey has more than 30 years of education experience, the majority of which took place in the Redbank Valley School District.
After graduating from RVHS, Shirey earned a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education. She went on to earn her master’s degree at Clarion University, and eventually attended Gannnon University for her principal certification.
Before coming to Redbank Valley to work, Shirey spent one year with the Keystone School District as an employee of JCCEOA Inc.
“I ran a before- and after-school program, and a private kindergarten program opposite of the district’s program within the elementary school,” she said of her time at Keystone.
Shirey’s career at Redbank began in 1991 when she was hired as a Title I reading and math teacher. She then researched, developed and taught the district’s first-ever developmental kindergarten, before moving on to teach kindergarten and fifth grade, where she remained until this past fall.
Shirey recalled what led to the developmental kindergarten program.
“Valery Robertson, the guidance counselor at the time, and I saw a need for teaching students the foundational skills they needed to be successful in the regular kindergarten program,” she said. They presented a proposal to the board and the program was up and running the following year.
“Preschool programs were not as popular at that time as they are now,” she noted. “This gave families the option of giving their child an extra year of growth, experience, and learning readiness skills.”
In the midst of her teaching career, Shirey filled in as interim elementary principal in the district on three separate occasions — in 2017, 2018 and 2020 — while McCauley was on medical leave.
In fact, Shirey said that it was those different experiences throughout the Redbank district that helped make the transition to principal a “fairly easy” task.
“Knowing the landscape of the buildings, the strengths of each teacher and the available resources, allowed me to hit the ground running,” she said.
As principal, Shirey said she plans to “instill school pride” in staff and students and “create an environment where learning and safety are of the utmost importance.”
“I will focus on character education initiatives, the use of data to drive instruction and provide consistent implementation of the curriculum in a rigorous manner so that we can continue to increase all of our students’ achievements,” she wrote in the letter.
Regarding the biggest challenge facing the district currently, Shirey pointed to the need for and ongoing struggle to utilize remote technology.
“The main [issue] is that it is brand new to everyone — staff, students and administrators,” she said, noting that since there is not much research out there to guide users, and since every district in the country is in the same boat, networking and sharing ideas has not been all that helpful either.
“We are figuring it out as we go, and it is definitely difficult,” she said, adding that despite all that, the staff at Redbank Valley has risen to the challenge.
“I cannot imagine trying to navigate remote learning without the incredible elementary staff at RV,” she said. “The time, care and dedication these educators have taken to ensure that all of their students received their education through this trying time is commendable.”
Describing her plans for the future in the letter, Shirey said, “I am extremely invested in this community and intend to work hard to make the educational experience for your children, and mine, the best it can possibly be.”
Shirey has three adult children, Evan, Cole and McKenna, two elementary aged children, Isaac and Derrick, and six grandchildren.
“As principal, it is important to me that everyone who steps through our doors — teachers, students and parents — are excited to be here,” Shirey wrote, adding that she’s looking forward to working with students and teachers to achieve higher academic levels. “This attitude enables us to meet the challenges of academic excellence in a positive and nurturing environment.”
Shirey was officially hired during a special school board meeting on Jan. 11.
In other business at last Monday night’s meeting, school board members also voted to:
• Advertise for Shirey’s former elementary teaching position.
• Accept the resignation of district special education supervisor Justin Karam, effective 60 days from Jan. 8 or when a replacement can be identified and hired. This position will also be advertised.
• Reschedule the February board meeting to Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
• The special board meeting was preceded by a lengthy budget work session for the 2021-22 school year.
Board members expect to approve a preliminary spending plan at the February meeting.