RIMERSBURG – Union High School recently announced that teacher Debbie Shirey will be the keynote speaker at next week’s commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021.
Born and raised in Rimersburg, Shirey graduated in 1982 from Union High School. After living in the Philadelphia area for a brief period of time, she returned to Rimersburg and graduated summa cum laude from Clarion University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She received certifications in both Library Science and Elementary Education.
After serving as the Redbank Valley Elementary librarian for a year, she returned to Union in 1999 to become the district’s librarian. Throughout her tenure at Union, she spent most of her time in the library setting. Most recently, however, she served as the sixth grade science teacher.
Shirey is married to Jeff Shirey and they have three grown children who are also Union alumni: Dr. Mackenzie Yako and her husband, Matthew, of Hudson, Ohio, Dr. Derek Shirey and his fiancee, Kaitlin, of Pittsburgh, and Dylan Shirey of Rimersburg.
She also has two grandchildren, Tristan and Juliana Yako.
In her spare time she loves to travel, read and explore nature. Her favorite activity of all is spending time with her family.
Union’s graduation program is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at the UHS athletic field complex. The rain date is June 4.