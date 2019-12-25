CLARION – A Brookville man was found guilty last week of attempted murder and other charges in conjunction with a slashing incident that took place at a New Bethlehem bar in October 2018.
In addition to attempted murder, Matthew Duane Atcheson, 37, was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
The charges stemmed from an Oct. 27, 2018 incident in which Atcheson reportedly pulled a knife from his pocket and slit the throat of 27-year-old Damen DuBrock of New Bethlehem during an altercation at approximately 11:45 p.m. at Desperado’s Bar.
During the three-day trial that took place on Dec. 17, 19 and 20, Clarion County Assistant District Attorney Drew Welsh laid out the case against Atcheson that included several witnesses, video footage of the incident from the bar’s security cameras and police photos.
The prosecution’s witnesses, including bar patron James Shilling and bartender Brinnalyn Bish, reportedly testified that Atcheson became “disrespectful” and began “slamming on the bar” the night of the incident after Bish refused to serve Atcheson any more to drink since he appeared to have had too much.
According to reports, DuBrock asked Atcheson to “calm down,” which resulted in “a little pushing and shoving.” Four witnesses reported that during the altercation, Atcheson threatened to “kill” DuBrock and to “slit his throat.”
When Atcheson’s wife became involved, they both were asked by Bish to leave the bar, and they complied. Testimony then states that Atcheson returned looking for his phone. He then went to the bar and asked DuBrock to “step outside.”
Shilling reportedly explained that DuBrock and several other patrons left with Atcheson, but because he [Shilling] was the last one out he didn’t witness what occurred outside.
Another bar patron, Ryan Carlson reportedly testified that he accompanied Atcheson, Dubrock and several other men out the back door. While outside, Dubrock allegedly hit Atcheson. Carlson stated further that Dubrock struck Atcheson one time, and Atcheson then fell. He went on to testify that he didn’t see anyone else hit or kick Atcheson, reports state.
Upon cross-examining the witness, defense attorney Christopher Urbano reportedly got Carlson to admit that he didn’t actually see the fight between Dubrock and Atcheson that allegedly occurred outside of the bar.
According to reports, it was Shilling who said that following the fight outside, and the resumption of activities inside the bar, Atcheson re-entered the building. He observed a knife in Atcheson’s pocket as he approached DuBrock near the corner of the pool table.
After observing a knife in Atcheson’s pocket as he approached DuBrock, Shilling reportedly noted that he hollered “knife,” and as DuBrock turned to look, Atcheson pulled out the knife and cut DuBrock’s throat.
Another witness, Brittany Tassey, corroborated the testimony of what occurred prior to the drawing of the knife, reports state, and added her account of events following the knife attack. She stated that she recalled that Dubrock was bleeding, and she heard something about him being “cut.”
Tassey, a nurse, said that she was most concerned with getting Dubrock the medical attention he needed. She reportedly explained that although he was bleeding heavily, he walked out of the bar and went as far as the post office area, though she urged him to wait for the ambulance that had already been called.
When DuBrock took the stand, he reportedly said that when he went outside with Atcheson at Atcheson’s urging, “It was quick.” Believing that Atcheson was reaching for something in his back pocket, DuBrock reacted by hitting Atcheson “in the area of his eye.” Atcheson fell into a mud puddle and DuBrock returned to the bar where he continued playing pool.
Unable to recall when Atcheson re-entered the bar or what Atcheson might have said to him upon entering, DuBrock recalled feeling “a ripping” across his throat and blood coming out as he moved from the pool table toward the coat rack to get his coat, reports state.
He recalled seeing Tassey, being given a rag to put on his throat and someone screaming to call 911.
He reportedly testified that he left the bar because he was on probation at the time and did not want to get into trouble. The next thing he remembered was waking up in a Pittsburgh hospital on life support.
The last witness to take the stand was Atcheson himself. He too reported being “shut off” after he spilled a beer and was “ignored by the bartender,” reports state. He said that he “tapped on the bar” to get her attention which led to DuBrock confronting him.
Recounting the remainder of the events, Atcheson reportedly said that he was beaten by several people once outside of the bar. He went on to say that when he returned to the bar after the fight outside, he had no intention of hurting anyone.
In fact he reported that he “didn’t realize” that the knife made any contact with DuBrock and he left the bar still unaware of what had occurred, reports state.
Following closing arguments the jury reportedly deliberated for an hour and a half before returning with a guilty verdict on all counts.
Atcheson will be sentenced by Clarion County President Judge James Arner at a later date.