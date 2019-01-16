PAINT TWP. – A Brookville man accused of slashing another patron’s throat at a New Bethlehem bar last fall had all charges held for court following a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 before District Judge Timothy Schill at the Clarion County Jail.
During the course of the hour-long hearing, Clarion County Assistant District Attorney Drew Welsh led the prosecution’s case against Matthew Duane Atcheson, 37, who stands accused of attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment and two counts each of aggravated and simple assault.
According to court documents filed Oct. 28 with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller, Atcheson allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and slit the throat of 27-year-old Damen DuBrock of New Bethlehem during an altercation on Oct. 27 at approximately 11:45 p.m. at Desperado’s Bar in New Bethlehem.
In presenting his case at last Friday’s hearing, Welsh called upon the testimonies of three witnesses from the incident including bar patron James Shilling, state police trooper Derek Weaver of the Punxsutawney State Police Criminal Investigation Unit and the victim himself.
First to take the stand was Shilling who told the court that he observed a drunk Atcheson already inside the bar when he arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m., but noted that Atcheson was not visibly out of control until around 11 p.m. At that point, according to Shilling, Atcheson started pounding on the bar demanding beer.
Shilling said he observed DuBrock, another patron, stepping toward Atcheson and telling him to stop. He also reported that he helped stop a physical altercation between Atcheson and DuBrock that ensued soon thereafter. Shilling alleged that Atcheson left and reentered the bar multiple times, and in one instance wanted DuBrock to meet him outside.
“Atcheson, Damen [DuBrock] and a few other guys went outside,” Shilling told the court. He added that DuBrock eventually came back inside, followed a short time later by a beaten Atcheson. “But I don’t know what happened.”
During Atcheson’s fourth return to the bar, Shilling said that he observed a knife in Atcheson’s pocket as he approached DuBrock near the corner of the pool table.
“I hollered ‘knife,’” he said. Shilling noted that as DuBrock turned to look, Atcheson pulled out the knife and cut DuBrock’s throat. “I saw Atcheson cut DuBrock with the knife.”
DuBrock’s neck immediately started bleeding, and Shilling said he rushed over to help but observed Atcheson leaving the bar through the back door.
“It was horrible,” Shilling said of DuBrock’s wound.
After showing Schill the scar from the knife wound he received, DuBrock reiterated his account of the assault.
Reaffirming much of Shilling’s report, DuBrock said that although he and Atcheson had been in the bar for several hours prior, his first encounter with the defendant took place when he confronted Atcheson about his attitude toward the bartender, who was a family friend of DuBrock’s.
“We started arguing, and I pushed him at one point,” DuBrock said, alleging that Atcheson was upset because he was not being served at the bar and had been kicked out. “He got mad at me, [and] called me outside.”
While outside in the bar’s back lot, DuBrock said Atcheson reached into his pocket and when he pulled out a knife, DuBrock punched Atcheson once in the eye knocking him out.
“He was unconscious,” DuBrock said of Atcheson, noting that he and Atcheson, along with a few others — including Shilling — were only outside for a minute or so.
After DuBrock returned to the “crowded” bar, he continued, Atcheson followed a short time later, and the pair engaged in another verbal altercation. At that point, DuBrock decided to leave to avoid any more trouble. As he was going for his coat, DuBrock said, he heard someone yelling “knife” and soon felt the serrated metal against his skin.
“I felt the knife against my throat,” DuBrock said, explaining that he didn’t remember what triggered the final altercation or how long he had been in the bar before the assault. “I don’t remember anything after that until I woke up at Allegheny General Hospital.”
DuBrock noted that his injury required him to have surgery on his neck and a blood transfusion.
When questioned by Pittsburgh-based defense attorney Christopher Urbano as to why he didn’t call police when he first noticed the knife in Atcheson’s pocket, DuBrock responded that he was on probation “and didn’t want any police interaction.”
The final witness called to the stand was Punxsutawney state police Trooper Derek Weaver, who had been called to Desperado’s at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 to assist Clarion state police with an alleged assault which could possibly turn into a homicide investigation.
Once at the scene, Weaver said he observed drops of blood near the front entrance of the bar and in several areas throughout the inside of the building.
“There were puddles of blood by the pool table, and blood along the bar and on the bar stools,” he explained. “We also discovered an open-bladed knife outside approximately 10 feet from the back door in a puddle of water.”
Welsh then presented Weaver with still photos from the bar’s surveillance video. While looking at the frames, the trooper identified Atcheson with the knife in his pocket, as well as him pulling the weapon out with the blade extended.
After hearing the testimonies from the witnesses and reviewing the photo evidence, Schill ruled that the charges against Atcheson be transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas. Atcheson remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $250,000 monetary bail.
