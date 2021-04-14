SLIGO – Sligo Borough Authority was able to hold its April meeting, however the Sligo Borough Council meeting that normally follows the authority meeting could not be held because of a lack of quorum.
Present for the authority meeting were Jeff Elder, Andy Wiser and Don Lawrence. Elder and Wiser are also members of borough council, but the only other member of council present when it came time to hold the meeting was President Sherry Laughlin. Four council seats are open in the next primary and general election.
The authority previously agreed to offer Yasir Bhatti, owner of the UK Korner convenience store and gas station in Sligo, two options for a sewage permit for his property. The first option was to install a second meter and shut off for the office that was converted to a residential single family dwelling unit; or the second option was to convert the property back to commercial status with the county tax assessor’s office for space as office and/or storage for his car wash business, also located in Sligo.
“We are currently using this space for warehouse and storage. We would like to convert the billing to commercial status and one user fee,” wrote Bhatti in a recent letter. “This unit is listed with the county as a commercial dwelling, and we are using it as such once again, for storage and additional warehouse space.”
In other business:
• Manholes were re-sealed March 10 along Shamrock Drive due to reports of a septic odor. The authority is asking residents to contact the borough office if they continue to smell the odor. Don Gathers and Leah Adams both reported they have not smelled an odor since the manholes were re-sealed.
• Secretary Janey Corle reported the monthly sewer loan payment may not have increased as stated last month. The $105.23 increase charged in February was likely a fee for a five-year evaluation of the loan.
• The authority approved entering into a five-year contract with ENGIE for electric commodity charges at a .05690 fixed rate, retroactive to April 1, 2021. West Penn’s current variable rate is .05700. The authority indicated at last month’s meeting it would retain the contract with West Penn, but ENGIE agreed to lower its fixed rate.
• Ed Myers and Bob Jacobs reported that wastewater treatment plant operator exams will be given in Clarion at the end of May. Jacobs is studying and plans to take the exam and has two years of experience at the Sligo plant.
• Regarding Sligo’s continuing efforts to find funding for the replacement of the damaged footbridge, a virtual meeting was held in December with Delta Development to discuss a Safe Routes to School funding request, and a second meeting was held March 29 with Delta, PennDOT and the Northwest Commission.
Officials said they were hopeful to learn in July if the borough will receive the grant.
Sligo has also applied for state multi-modal RACP grant offered by PennDOT and DCED, and is hopeful it will receive approval of some type of funding for the critical project.
Sligo Borough has also contacted state Rep. Donna Oberlander and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson to request they contact the governor’s office to support Sligo’s footbridge project.