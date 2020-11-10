SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council adopted a tax resolution at its November meeting that holds the line on taxes in 2021.
The borough’s property tax rates are currently 13.75 mills for general purposes and 1.25 mills for fire purposes.
A tentative 2021 budget will also be advertised for public review before formal adoption in December.
A request from the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for Sligo Borough to make a $300 per month donation, or best monthly monetary donation, to the ambulance service so it can offer their employees insurance, was denied.
Officials noted that the borough had already donated $250 this year and that the borough did not have enough funds to pay for employee insurance.
In other business last week, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson sent a strong letter of support directly to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for Sligo’s Multi-Modal Grant application for replacement of the footbridge to the Sligo Elementary School and Union COG Park.
“With his help and state Representative Donna Oberlander, we’re hoping to get approved,” said borough secretary Janey Corle.
PennDOT expects to select grant recipients next year and funding will become available in July 2021. Megan Hepler of the Union School District also submitted a grant application to the Eccles Foundation, requesting $25,000 to assist Sligo Borough with a local share.
Union Superintendent John Kimmel and Sligo Elementary Principal Thomas Minick also attended the meeting to discuss the need for a school crossing guard at the Shamrock Drive and Miller Street intersection.
They said some of the problems occur when motorists do not stop at the stop sign for the intersection, traveling at unsafe speeds.
Kimmel suggested looking into what Rimersburg Borough is going to do with the flashing lights they had along Route 68 for the now-closed Rimersburg Elementary school.
“They’re not going to need those anymore with the closing of the Rimersburg Elementary School,” he said.
Council and Kimmel will seek additional information and see if Rimersburg Borough is interested in a transfer of equipment to solve the problem.
Other Business
• Sligo Borough contacted B&W Smith Excavating to confirm or update an estimate for repairs to Front Street Extension and Miller Street to submit for a dirt and gravel roads grant application by the end of November.
• The borough submitted a request for a Liquid Fuels grant requesting $9,450 for drain inspection, cleaning and repairs.
• Officials approved contacting Keystone Collections Group to determine the cost for collection of delinquent per capita and occupation tax compared to Sligo’s current provider, GH Harris.
• The Union COG pool will be winterized, then electric and water shut off.
• The Sligo Authority received a request from a property owned by Mountain Marketplace Mission at 2006 Madison Street Extension to eliminate payment of the property’s sewer bill. A preacher from the mission called and argued that the group is a nonprofit organization and shouldn’t have to pay for having sewer service since the trailer on the lot is unoccupied. Although sewer permits and payments have been required in some cases, the authority decided to not require payments as long as the mobile home was unoccupied.
• The authority received a notice from Pennsylvania American Water that the moratorium on the disconnect for water and waste water has not been lifted by the governor or the PUC because of COVID.