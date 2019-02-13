SLIGO – With the elimination of contracted police coverage for 10 hours per week by the New Bethlehem Police Department for budget reasons, Sligo Borough Council reviewed one alternative at its recent February meeting.
State Constable Kyle Klein outlined the types of activity he could provide. When asked about the cost of such service, Klein said it would be at a minimum rate of $15 an hour.
“I am a sworn peace officer,” said Klein. “I have all rights of arrest power such as a police department does. A lot of my duties coincide with the Sheriff’s Department. The only thing we’re not able to do is traffic enforcement. I can make arrests on breaches of the peace. Everything that I can do has to be sight seen, so I can’t do investigations and that’s left up to the state police or local police authorities.”
Council member Chuck Marsh reported state police have recently been active in Sligo Borough but cannot enforce local ordinances.
Klein was elected constable for Sligo Borough and took the required training to become a state constable. He is one of three constables in Clarion County.
“I elected to take training which gives me rights to do any warrant service and anything like that through judicial committees throughout the entire state of Pennsylvania,” said Klein.
Elected to a six-year term in 2015, Klein said he does warrants and paperwork throughout Clarion County.
“I do warrants through Magistrates Quinn, Schill and Miller,” continued Klein. “I also have a contract with Clarion County itself to perform their domestic relations warrants and 302 psychiatric transports — they like to ship them off to other places, especially if it’s a juvenile. I also work with Clarion County Health and Human Services.”
Officials noted that Sligo Borough has had a problem with people refusing to accept registered letters regarding official notices. Members asked Klein if he could serve “papers” as part of his job.
“Magistrates send out a letter in the mail, but I can also serve notices in person,” he said.
Council said it will continue to evaluate its options and review the possibility of using a state constable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.