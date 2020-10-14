SLIGO – It has been more than four years since the footbridge along Route 58, used by walkers heading to Sligo Elementary School, required emergency measures to temporarily repair a hole in the surface.
Sligo Borough maintenance crews attached the plywood cover over the hole’s center. They added additional pieces at each end of the center plywood section.
The “temporary” plywood remains there as Sligo Borough continues to search for funding for a permanent repair, and efforts were highlighted at the October meeting of Sligo Borough Council.
Secretary Janey Corle said she was going to reapply for the state’s Multi-Modal Transportation Grant.
“I talked with state Rep. Donna Oberlander, and she said she had already issued a letter of support for our project when we put in our DCED application on July 31,” Corle said of the effort. “Donna said she told them it was her top priority project through DCED. Sen. Scott Hutchinson’s office also said it would be making a call to DCED in support.”
Corle said the school district said it would also request support for the project from the Eccles Foundation.
“The foundation already granted $25,000 for this project last year,” she noted. “We were urged to reapply this year for additional funding.”
Sligo Elementary School now has additional students, kindergarten through fifth grade, attending the building since the school in Rimersburg was closed. The footbridge is also used during the summer months by residents visiting the Union COG Pool Park.
PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year, and funding will become available in June 2021. The council last week approved taking action requesting a grant of $130,690.
In 2016, Clarion County bridge inspectors presented recommendations on what was needed, and several companies offered estimates on the future repair. Preliminary estimates at the time included a temporary fix at $16,000; replacement at $165,000; and of the entire bridge with a pre-fabricated bridge at $117,000, not including removal costs of the current bridge.
In another school-related matter, the Sligo Elementary School administration was approached about the need for a crossing guard at the Shamrock Drive and Miller Street intersection.
Although the district said it would try to have school police or a teacher at the intersection, several council members said they had seen neither school police nor a teacher at the crossing.
Also at last week’s meeting, several council members were excited with the news that Senate Bill 101 would amend the state highway law and require PennDOT to maintain drainage facilities on state highways in communities of less than 2,500. Drainage problems along Colerain Street have caused numerous problems over the years, and the council welcomed the state retaking that responsibility.
Other Business
• Sligo’s Trick-or-Treat night was set for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Sligo Improvement Committee will also hold a children’s Halloween party at the fire department’s ballfields on Oct. 25 and an adult Halloween party at the Recreation Center on Oct. 31.
• The council requested its insurance agent to add liability and property coverage at 405 Colerain Street, the new Veterans Memorial Park.
• Sligo Borough has not received payment from HMVP Holdings LLC, owners of the vacated Family Dollar building, for mowing and trimming performed by the borough. The council will request its attorney, Knox Law, to file a lien on the property.
• Keystone Collections Group offered delinquent per capita and occupation tax collection services. Sligo Borough currently uses GH Harris.
• Deluca Glass of Slippery Rock examined the Recreation Center windows and reported the current windows are no longer made. The company proposed to furnish and install 23 new sealed windows at a cost of $5,965.
“We are not going to do it because we can’t have the windows all fastened tight, so you can’t open them,” said Corle. “The frames around the windows are deteriorating. We just had them looked at to see about replacing. They don’t make those windows anymore. We will contact the county commissioners and see if their grant writer would be knowledgeable about any grants to replace the windows.”