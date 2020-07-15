SLIGO – Sligo Councilman Wayne Meier questioned last week if Mayor Jeremy Shumaker really wants to be a code enforcement officer, or if he doesn’t, he needs to man-up and resign as an enforcement officer.
Shoemaker earlier volunteered to serve as a code enforcement officer following the community police agreement’s termination with the New Bethlehem Police Department, and the council questioned if its budget could fund an individual as a code enforcement officer.
Shoemaker has been unable to attend several recent meetings, and the July agenda included several cases of filing complaints at the magistrate’s office for ordinance violations. Council agreed and will question the mayor on his intentions.
In other legal news, it appears that a Sligo resident with property in Sligo Borough and Piney Township can keep his chickens on the Piney Township side of the fence he constructed. Knox Law, the borough’s solicitors, informed council that Sligo Borough could not regulate the activities that occur within Piney Township. The fact that John Macurak is taxed as a Sligo Borough entity as a matter of taxation does not dictate municipal jurisdiction.
Also at the meeting, the council voted to seek out part-time janitorial services for the Sligo Recreation Center.
The new janitorial position was deemed necessary following the rental of a large first-floor meeting room to the Sligo Pre-K Counts program.
A part-time worker for up to 10 hours per week will be sought to clean the restrooms daily before 8 a.m., and perform other duties as needed. Applicants must pass all clearance requirements for schools, and officials said the borough would pay for costs related to the clearances.
In other school-related news, the council approved several resolutions and actions to seek funding for repairs or reconstruction of a footbridge allowing for traffic to the Sligo Elementary School.
The council agreed to open a new bank account for $25,000 in grant funding from the Eccles Foundation.
The borough also received word from the Clarion County Commissioners’ office that Delta Development suggests Sligo Borough apply for a multimodal grant with help from PennDOT. Delta intends to help Sligo Borough apply for the Safe Routes to School Program grant.
The council adopted a resolution requesting a multimodal transportation grant of $130,690 and designated council president Sherry Laughlin and borough secretary Janey Corle as officials to execute all documents and agreements.
Other Business
• Officials announced that the Union COG pool opened June 14, and repairs to the baby pool are still underway and it should be opened later in the week.
• Registrations were sent to vendors for the Homes For The Holidays craft and gift show Nov. 5-7. There was a report that Rimersburg canceled its holiday show, but some Rimersburg vendors may still have their show or possibly take part in Sligo’s show.
• Two of the three “Welcome to Sligo” signs are completed.
• Sligo Borough Authority held its July meeting and announced it is awaiting a visit from Penn Power Systems to assess the diesel generator conversion to natural gas.
• A request from Yasir Bhatti, the new owner of the Sunoco/UK gas station, to waive the separate meters and shut off requirements because of the costs, was denied.
Authority Chairman Chuck Marsh explained that Bhatti converted an office beside the car wash into a residential dwelling unit. One water meter did service both buildings, but authority policy in effect states that each unit must have a separate meter and shut off. Bhatti is willing to pay a monthly sewer user fee for the car wash at a commercial rate based on all water used at both locations and also pay a monthly fee for the dwelling unit at the residential rate, but requested a waiver.
“I don’t think we should grant the waiver because permits have always followed the written policy,” Marsh said. “I have a lot of rentals here, and I’ve never been allowed to do it.”
• Attending the July borough council meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Michele Elder, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier, Kerry Graham and Andy Wiser. Absent was Wesley Buck Wyant.