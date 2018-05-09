SLIGO – For the second straight month, the Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Borough Authority held two executive hearings related to the hiring of Tim Switzer as a full-time maintenance employee.
No decision was made and a request was made for additional state police clearances before a final decision is made. Switzer was originally hired to fill in for employee Ron Best who resigned Feb. 14 due to health problems. Switzer continues as a part-time employee.
At the April meeting, both boards hired Switzer pending security clearances. Salary was set at the same pay and benefits that Best would have received at $10.57 per hour.
The position is funded from the borough and authority budgets, requiring separate approvals by both groups.
Authority Chairman Chuck Marsh reported in the authority meeting that a state police criminal report was received on Switzer and nothing in the report would stop Switzer from going on to receive certification as a wastewater and water operator for the sewage treatment plant. The authority wanted the position to serve as a backup to Public Works supervisor Ed Myers and possibly take over the position when Myers retires.
Details of the report were not shared with the public.
“There’s nothing in the police report that would prevent him from getting certified,” Marsh said. “There are no felonies, but there are some misdemeanors.”
Authority members expressed some concern if there was enough information on the report considering that the person in the position would sometimes work in the proximity of children at the Union COG Pool Park. A police criminal record report is different from a school clearance report.
Following the executive session, Marsh had more to say.
“We decided we were going to check with our solicitor (Ralph L.S. Montana) if there’s any recourse we can take if we want to terminate someone because of the background checks,” said Marsh. “We want him to give us some guidance. We didn’t realize there was a difference. We are also going to change our policies to also include the clearances. In today’s day and age you can’t overlook anything. The consensus of the authority and council was to check with Ralph before we made any decision, one way or another. It will be continued until we hear from Ralph.”
Authority members unanimously approved the motion for a security clearance, including Marsh and members Michele Elder, Jeff Elder, Dave McElravy and Tom Switzer. Following its own executive session, council members voting for the motion were President Sherry Laughlin, Michele Elder, Dave McElravy, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier, George Weaver and Wesley “Buck” Wyant.
Bears Beware
Sligo Mayor Jeremy Shumaker issued a warning about two bears recently spotted in Sligo Borough and for residents to take safety precautions.
“The bear situation is going on again in town,” said Shumaker. “I’m concerned for the people in town and that they’re aware that there are at least two bears in town and they should watch their garbage and watch out for their kids after dark. There hasn’t been anything that has happened with kids, but thank God because there would be shooting in town.”
Councilman George Weaver said the bear is not afraid and it comes up to his door.
“How is it OK for a farmer to shoot a bear for crop damage and then not take care of it for the public?” asked Shumaker. “The Game Commission is the only ones who can remove a bear.”
Shumaker also reported he contacted police about people burning garbage and relayed his concerns. He also suggested to the council that Constable Kyle Klein could serve certified letters and notices instead of police, probably reducing costs. Using a constable could also free up hours for police officers who are contracted for only 10 hours per week.
Other Business
• Union COG Pool Park preparations for the start of the season will commence once electricity is turned on at the site. Swimming lessons are tentatively scheduled for June 25-29 from noon to 1 p.m. for $50. Swimmers will also be allowed to use the pool for the remainder of the day. Also at the pool, Sligo Presbyterian Church Community Day is July 15 at the park and admission is only $2 per swimmer. The COG’s Golf Scramble fundraiser is set for Sept. 8.
• Another Transmodal Transportation grant request was submitted for a needed replacement of the footbridge to the elementary school in Sligo. Larson Design Group last inspected the footbridge in August 2016 for $2,600. Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard will be contacted to see if he could inspect the bridge.
• Jason Black was contacted at the Meadville DEP about stabilizing stream banks in Sligo Borough. Borough officials were told that if it involves more than 100 acres of drainage, the borough needs a permit; however, there is no cost for an emergency permit and a permit can generally be issued within 24 hours. Loss of property triggers an emergency. In order to qualify, the scope of work must be detailed and accompanied by photos of the areas to be addressed, including an aerial photograph. Any costs, including consultant fees and materials, are the responsibility of Sligo Borough.
• The road committee met with PennDOT to examine borough streets to determine this year’s roadwork. Suggested work includes a seal coating of Madison Street from Grant Street to Lincoln Street for a length of 450 feet.
• Sligo Presbyterian Church Pastor Stephanie Weaver was a guest at the council meeting, expressing the desire of church involvement with the community, including assisting at the Union COG Pool Park.
• Sligo Community Yard Sales will be held June 7-9.
• The Sligo Volunteer Fire Department Car Show is slated for Saturday, June 16.
