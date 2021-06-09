SLIGO – Sligo Elementary School has released the names of the students who have achieved scholastic honors in the fourth nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
Principal’s list honorees have earned grades between 93 and 100 percent.
Honor roll students achieved grades between 83 and 92 percent.
GRADE ONE
Principal’s List
Elizabeth Austin, Kennidy Belloit, Jaxon Boltz, Bradie Colligan, Mason Coradi, Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliott, Parker Greenawalt, DJ Kinney, Kaylee Lipps, Aubree McAdoo, Kinsley McGuire, Keaton Painter and Bryce Stewart.
Honor Roll
Rose Berendt, Violet Berendt, Madison Beveridge, Brody Bish, Emmalee Custer, Noah Durci, Noah Kriebel, Max Libecco, Avonlea Meeker, Kayleigh Parsons,
Madylhen Shreckengost and Jaiven Steele.
GRADE TWO
Principal’s List
Karley Beabout, Kaylee Beichner, Tanner Davis, Asher Graham, Abel Harbodin, Michaela Klein, Alexis Kunselman, Easton Lee, Dalton Stahl and Sophie Traister.
Honor Roll
Jace Babinsack, Colton Brown, Gavin Ealy, Kaylee Fabiszewski, Liam Fabiszewski, Xavier Hosey, Jack Johnston, Jake Johnston, Ava Jordan, Karynn Keefer, Olivia Kifer and Baylee Morris.
Milena Norbert, Zachary Renwick, Evan Rigatti, Kote Shick, Ryder Walker and Angela Wilson.
GRADE THREE
Principal’s List
Brooklyn Anthony, Cadin Grossman, Mason McConnell, Bentley McKinney, Briah Morris, Lucas Peters, Eviana Reed, Bailey Stevens, Aaralynn Switzer and Aydan Wassum.
Honor Roll
Leyton Barger, Hunter Berendt, Carson Custer, Skyla Elliott, Robert Foster, Haylee Hillis, Abigail Johnston, Josie Kriebel, Joshua McGuinness and Caleb Meeker.
Victoria Moody, Olivia Morales, Owen Rigatti, Luca Ruffner, Whitney Smith and Abbigale Wiegand.
GRADE FOUR
Principal’s List
Sarah Buzard, Dawson Hepler, Marshall Hepler, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer, Micah Kindel and Gabriel Vasbinder.
Honor Roll
Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Colben Crew, Elaina Crew, Madelynn Davis, Taylor Drake, Nash Earley, Kohen Gagliano, Adaleigh Harris, Adriana Horvath, Scarlett Jones, Owen Klein, Khloe Lipps, James McGuinness and Kendall Mohney.
Jayden Morris, Benjamin Petrocy, Janie Priester, Payge Renwick, Caleb Rodgers, Elecktra Rowland, Keagan Schreckengost, Kendra Smith, Titan Smith, Trace Terwint, Kaleb Wiegand, Ryssa Yori and Paige Zamperini.
GRADE FIVE
Principal’s List
Emmaline Ramsey and Noah Yori.
Honor Roll
Mackenzie Barger, Zoey Berendt, Parker Bish, Addilynn Burt, Kaden Gagliano, Kaylee Gallagher, Eliana Meeker, Hunter Myers, Zander Roxbury and Cameron Short.