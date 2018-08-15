SLIGO – New members of Sligo Borough’s council and authority took their places at the August meetings of both boards, replacing former council and authority member Dave McElravy, who recently passed away.
George Weaver, also a member of borough council, joined the authority board, while Tom Switzer, a long-time member of the authority board, joined borough council. Weaver was also appointed vice chairman of the authority.
Sligo Mayor Jeremy Shumaker administered the oath of office to Switzer as borough council’s newest member at the start of the council meeting.
The authority and council formally approved the hiring of Leon Campbell as a public works assistant for work with the sewage treatment plant and general borough maintenance. Campbell officially started work July 9 with a 30-day probationary period.
The salary was set at the same pay and benefits as the last employee, $10.57 per hour. The position is funded from the borough and authority budgets, requiring separate approvals by both groups.
Campbell will serve as a backup to Public Works supervisor Ed Myers, and could possibly take over the position when Myers retires. Campbell is also expected to work for certification as a sewage treatment plant operator.
Authority and council members unanimously approved hiring Campbell.
Other Business
• Residents Connell Gathers and Jerry Conner asked the council to consider abandoning a “paper” alley adjacent to their property. A paper alley is one that exists only on an official borough map, but has never been opened.
“I am interested in obtaining ownership of what was one time an alley along the western boundary of my property, which is adjacent to property owned by Jerry Conner,” wrote Gathers. “The ‘alley’ is in fact just mowed grass and part of my and Mr. Conner’s yards. It has not been a road to vehicular traffic in recent memory, since before my parents Ray and Blanche Gathers purchased the property in 1951.”
Gathers had also contacted individual council members about some ATVs tearing up their properties and also asked if it would be possible to place “no trespassing” or other type of signage to deter the riders.
Gathers agreed to contact two other property owners along the stretch of land to see if they would be agreeable to abandoning the alley. If an alley is abandoned, the property reverts back to property owners on each side. Council preferred this solution because of related advertising costs for abandoning an alley.
• Councilman Chuck Marsh announced the Sligo Recreation Center received 501c(3) non-profit status from the IRS as of June 19. Marsh said he was surprised at the total cost of obtaining the status. Total cost was $3,275, with $3,000 of the costs for legal fees from Knox Law.
• Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard is being requested to inspect the footbridge along the bridge to Sligo Elementary School.
• Reynolds Logging delivered one load of gravel for use at the borough’s sewage treatment plant. Reynolds owner Dale Reynolds said that he feels one load of stone is more than enough to cover any damages his trucks may have caused in the past.
However, Sligo Borough is also invoicing Reynolds for reimbursement of Gibson-Thomas Engineers inspection fees for a total of $1,505.16.
• A request by Fred Vasbinder asked council to consider adopting an ordinance allowing ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, etc. to travel through borough streets.
“Interested residents would appreciate this privilege and will ride respectfully within the rate of speed designated,” wrote Vasbinder.
After some discussion, council decided not to act on Vasbinder’s request, noting council was not interested in such a motion at this time. Many of the roads running through Sligo are also state highways and those types of vehicles would not be authorized.
• Sligo Borough is investigating applying for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Clarion County Planning Commission provided a packet of information in anticipation of an Aug. 9 public meeting.
