SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council’s September meeting came to be an abrupt end last Tuesday night when it lost quorum after councilman Kerry Graham and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker left to respond to a fire call.
Four council members must be at meetings to conduct business, and the loss of Graham meant that they did not have quorum. Shumaker is not a voting member of a council. Both are members of the Sligo Fire Department.
Seven citizens are elected to council, but a lack of quorum has also forced the cancellation of other meetings in recent years.
The importance of more members attending was stressed by vice president Chuck Marsh.
“Do you even print the people who don’t attend?” Marsh asked the lone reporter covering the meeting. “People should know who they are. They’re elected to help make all of these decisions and if they’re not here, it’s not fair to the four of us who make the decisions for seven people.
“We’re the ones that take the heat for it,” Marsh continued. “They’re elected to represent the town and the best interests of the town. If you have to work or have a family emergency, that’s one thing. Just not showing up is another thing entirely.”
Attending Tuesday were president Sherry Laughlin, Marsh, Graham and Tom Switzer. Absent were Michele Elder, Wayne Meier and Wesley “Buck” Wyant.
Wyant has not attended any meetings during 2019 and Meier has missed June, July, August and September meetings.
In the shortened session, the council was able to approve last month’s meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and bills, including $14,202 from the General Fund and $22,739 from Liquid Fuels to Hager Paving for roadwork completion.
Members also heard from Buffy Scholz of Penn Street requesting that the borough clean the ditch along the alley beside her home and her garage. She said the ditch has a foul odor and has food like items in it.
Maintenance Chief Ed Myers said he will investigate, and it appeared that a neighbor’s washer or dishwasher was not connected to the sewer system and could be running into that ditch.
In one other item of business, the council received a request from Cindy Hartle to hold an adult Halloween dance to benefit the town sign project.
Members took action to reaffirm a previous motion approving the sign committee to develop a proposal for new community signs replacing the current leprechaun signs and start fundraising for the project. The expectation now is for the sign committee to hold a community-wide meeting at the Sligo Recreation Center to present samples of possible signs. The community would vote for its favorite sign, but Sligo Borough Council would make the final decision.
Marsh raised concerns about conflicting fund raising efforts by the COG pool. He said the pool was looking at efforts to raise money to fund the operation of the pool and to pay existing bills. The pool was already looking at holding a series of dances to raise funds, but figured there may be conflicts with an adult dance to support the sign efforts.
Several council members noted that the community was already showing its support for the sign project by supporting that group’s fundraising efforts.
“I’m for saving taxpayer money going to the COG pool and its year-end budget problems,” said Marsh. “Maybe the sign committee could ask for donations from the Emlenton business that supplied the subs for their fundraising. They didn’t buy anything from around here.”
Scheduling will be worked out for the Recreation Center, noting that auctions are also on the schedule.