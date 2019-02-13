SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Borough Authority last Tuesday night interviewed three candidates for a maintenance position during executive sessions and again hired someone who they hope will work out after a series of hires who decided to quit shortly after taking the job.
Robert Jacobs of Sligo was hired as a probationary employee at $10.75 per hour. Like the numerous hires during 2018, Jacobs will serve as a backup to Public Works Supervisor Ed Myers and possibly take over the position when Myers retires. Jacobs is also expected to work for certification as a sewer treatment plant operator.
Jacobs previously worked for the Burns Farm dairy operations.
The position splits maintenance work between the Authority and the Borough Public Works. The two groups, requiring two separate votes, also fund the position.
Authority members unanimously approved the motion, including chairman Chuck Marsh and members Michele Elder, Jeff Elder, Tom Switzer and George Weaver who voted to accept the pending agreement once a length of term is approved.
Council members approving the motion were President Sherry Laughlin, Michele Elder, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier and George Weaver.
Also at last week’s meeting, Mayor Jeremy Shumaker reported that the Pennsylvania State Police were in town on several occasions and also ran a traffic check. Although the state police cannot enforce local ordinances, officials said their help was appreciated in light of the decision by Sligo Borough to terminate services contracted from the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Other Business
• DCNR completed a required site inspection of the Union COG Pool in November and December 2018 as a result of Sligo Borough utilizing grant funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Sligo received $100,000 in 1979 for the development of the 6.82 acre multi-community park. No issues needed to be addressed and DCNR suggested COG perform a feasibility study.
• Knox Law of Erie offered its 2019 solicitor rates of $165 per hour for attorneys and $90 per hour for paralegals. Sligo Borough uses Knox Law as a backup to borough solicitor Ralph Montana.
• Cindy Callahan from the Clarion County Election Bureau is searching for a new polling location for Sligo. She was looking at the Sligo Recreation Center, Nazarene Church, Methodist Church, and possibly Union Elementary School. Repairs to the ramp at the rear of the Rec Center may be needed for the building to serve as an option.
• No word has been received on Multimodal or Eccles Grant applications for repair of the footbridge near the elementary school.
• The council acknowledged a notice from George Weaver that he will resign from the Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Authority soon due to a scheduled move out of the borough.
• The borough received County Highway Aid funding for paving Front Street Extension from Shorb Street for a total estimated project cost of $28,004. Clarion County awarded $14,202 and the borough committed a match for the project.
• After receiving two bids to purchase a new truck for maintenance, the council decided to repair the old truck at an approximate cost of $1,600 using the existing head on the engine.
• Ed Myers obtained cost estimates for tree removal, debris cleanup and stump grinding work for a tree at the Rec Center from Halteman’s Tree service. Costs are $650 for the tree and $200 for the stump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.