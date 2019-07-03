PINEY TWP. – A 73-year-old Sligo man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to his neighbors on June 20 at his home in Piney Township.
Thomas Rhea Burns Jr. was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, open lewdness and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a residence along Route 68 at approximately 4:25 p.m. on June 20 after receiving a report from an individual, whose name was not released, stating that he had seen Burns, his neighbor, walking naked outside the back of his home the evening before.
The individual reportedly told troopers that his friend also saw Burns and yelled at him to put clothes on.
While later speaking with Burns about the incident, police said they gave him “a reasonable warning” to refrain from any further lewd behavior, but Burns was uncooperative.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. the same day, reports state, the same individual contacted police again, stating that Burns was standing naked in a large glass window, facing his residence, exposing himself to his wife.
Police returned to the scene again, where they were met by the victim. She reportedly explained that she was outside with her pets when she noticed Burns in a large window of his house, naked and exposing himself to her.
Burns was allegedly observed waving at the victim as he stood in the window.
Charges were filed June 25 by state police Trooper Nicholas Gray with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.