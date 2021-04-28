PINEY TWP. – A 40-year-old Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, April 19 along Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township.
According to reports, Ethan R. McCormack was traveling south on Huckleberry Ridge Road at approximately 8 a.m. when he lost control of his 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the roadway, before continuing in a southeastern direction and striking a nearby tree with its roof. Following the impact, the Jeep came to a stop facing northeast.
Police said McCormack was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker later reported that McCormack’s death had been ruled as accidental due to blunt force trauma.
According to his obituary published in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, McCormack, the son of David and Marlene (Allio) McCormack, was a 1998 graduate of Union High School, and also a graduate of Triangle Tech. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country in both Iraq and Korea.
He worked as a laborer in the housing industry.
In addition to his parents, McCormack is survived by his fiancée, Peg Hawk of Sligo; his children, Alex Billotte of South Carolina, Jennifer Rominski and her husband, Zach, of New Bethlehem, and Jayden Sleigher of Rimersburg; two brothers, David McCormack and his wife, Maureen, of Raleigh, N.C., and Joel McCormack and his wife, Kelly, of Raleigh N.C.; one sister, Mara Bergholz and her husband, Trevor, of Wake Forest, N.C.; three nieces, Amelia and Morgan McCormack and Isla Bergholz; and a granddaughter, Stormie.