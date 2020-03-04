MAPLETON, Maine – A Sligo area man was killed last Wednesday, Feb. 6, in a snowmobile accident while traveling in Maine.
According to reports from Aroostook County, Maine, David Over, 25, of Sligo was traveling south on ITS 105 in Mapleton with a group of nine other snowmobilers around 4 p.m. when he passed two snowmobiles in front of him. Reports indicate that Over then rode side-by-side at a high rate of speed with another snowmobiler from the group when the sleds made contact, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
The Press Herald reports that: The initial crash investigation suggests Over overcorrected, veered to the side, came off his sled and hit a tree. Game wardens and EMTs performed CPR at the scene, then took Over by ambulance to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where he died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service. Reports stated that seven people have been killed in Maine this year while snowmobiling.
Over was a 2013 graduate of Clarion Area High School and the Clarion County Career Center’s diesel mechanics program.
According to his obituary, he worked on the family farm with his parents, Vern Over Jr. and Amy Over, as well as his sister, Susie Over.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion, with interment in the Over Family Cemetery.