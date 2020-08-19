SLIGO – Sligo Borough Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Shumaker told the borough council during its August meeting that he will file a complaint at the magistrate’s office against April and Jerry Best for ordinance violations.
Shumaker said he is also investigating ordinance violations at the Matthew Short residence along Madison Street.
Shumaker, who also serves as Sligo Borough mayor, indicated that he is prepared to “man up” and start filing complaints as requested by one council member at last month’s meeting. The mayor assured the council that he was looking at violations throughout the months, but not everyone was aware of some of his work.
The Sligo Borough Authority was unable to hold its August meeting due to a lack of quorum; however, updates included news that authority secretary Janey Corle attended a hearing July 14 at Magistrate Timothy Schill’s office regarding fraudulent writing of checks from the Sewer Fund by Robert Allen Pittman.
The restitution amount owed to Sligo Borough Authority is $239.59 for Corle’s wages and $190 to replace checks since the Sewer Fund account had to be closed and new checks ordered and owed Northwest Bank $3,816.14.
Pittman waved his hearing and the case will move to the Court of Common Pleas.
Sligo Borough Council’s Recreation Report stated that no response has been received from an ad for a part-time janitor at the Sligo Recreation Center.
A recreation board meeting is needed to preview the Pre-K Counts contract for space at the Recreation Center. Pre-K is expecting all exterior doors to be locked from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Greg Grant reported that a security system for the front door to unlock the door from offices would be very expensive. Windows at the Rec Center also need serious attention.
A report from the COG Pool stated repairs to the baby pool are still underway. The pump works, but the gauge is leaking and the filter tank needs to be replaced.
The Sligo Development Council’s Homes for the Holidays Craft and Gift Show is still scheduled for Nov. 5-7.
Sligo Borough received notice from PennDOT that the 2020 Multimodal Transportation Fund application was not selected for the current funding period. The borough also submitted a similar application to DCED July 30, but may not hear about selections until January.
Sligo Borough also deposited $25,000 from an Eccles Grant related to the footbridge project to the Gen4erla Fund at .45 percent interest.
Sligo received a Madison Street Bridge inspection report from Larson Design Group. No immediate improvements are required.
Sligo also received notice that the Laurel Mountain Production LLC is applying to the state for permanent renewal to drill and operate unconventional gas wells that will penetrate the Marcellus Shale Formation at the Burns Farm 1-H 4H Well.