SLIGO – The baby pool at the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo continues to be closed under an order by a state health inspector, according to Sligo Borough Council member Chuck Marsh.
“One of the problems with the baby pool is every time our inspector visits, she finds something new to keep that pool closed,” said Marsh. “One time she closed the pool because it didn’t have the depth marked around the baby pool. Most of those kids can’t read anyway.
“It just almost seems like a conspiracy,” he continued. “That sounds more like a typical government official. She comes through here every day. She says she can just stop in at any time. We would have to fill the baby pool until we meet all of the requirements.”
According to Marsh, the inspector suggested tearing the baby pool out and replacing it with a splash pad.
“I said, tell her to get us $200,000,” Marsh said, noting that the inspector has asked park manager Heather Marsh if she made her nervous. “She is intentionally trying to intimidate her down there.”
In addition to some reported vandalism incidents at the pool park after hours, the Pesticide Applicator Certification held by borough employee Ed Myers expires Sept. 30, 2021, and Myers does not plan to renew it because of his planned retirement next year. A daily test of the water quality is required by someone with the proper certification, and the COG board will explore options to identify someone new or an existing employee for the mandated testing.
Marsh and the council do not want to see the pool closed.
“I would hate to see that happen,” continued Marsh. “We wouldn’t have anything in Sligo at all. No one has outdoor public pools around here anymore. Everybody has closed their pools.”
New Estimate For Footbridge Project
Efforts continue for a footbridge replacement in Sligo, including a new estimate of the total work which is now projected at $234,240.
Sligo Borough’s share would be 30 percent, or $70,272. Sligo already has $50,000 in Eccles Foundation grants for the project, requiring $20,272 from Sligo Borough funds.
Additional grants are also being explored, with state Rep. Donna Oberlander, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, Union School District, the Union COG, Sligo Recreation Center and the Clarion County Planning Commission all submitting letters of support.
PennDOT Municipal Services assisted with the preparation and submittal of the Department of Community and Economic Development CFA Multimodal grant application, and will assist with the grant application due Sept. 30. If funded by DCED or PennDOT, Sligo must first pay for project costs and then get reimbursed by grant funds.
Sligo Borough received $34,854.85, half of the maximum allocation from the American Rescue Plan. It still has to be determined how funds may be used.
No Quorum For
Sligo Authority
The Sligo Authority was unable to hold a meeting before the regular borough council because of a lack of quorum. A resignation from Andy Wiser for both the authority board and Sligo Borough Council was approved because he moved out of town and can no longer serve. The council will advertise for a replacement to serve the unexpired term of Wiser.
The Authority is seeking replacements for Wiser and Michele Elder on its board.
Other Business
• Changes to the state’s Sunshine Act involving open governmental meetings and records will require municipalities to post meeting agendas on their websites at least 24 hours before each meeting. This only applies if the municipality has a publicly accessible Internet website, posts the agenda at the meeting location and principal office, and distributes copies to the public in attendance. Council members should contact the office to add business and the agenda no later than the day before a scheduled meeting. Sligo’s current website, www.sligopa.com, is hosted by Go Daddy. The website and domain name are up for renewal on Sept. 25. The cost is $503.05 for three years and Sligo will likely renew.
• Mayor Jeremy Shumaker agreed to continue acting as code enforcement officer if he is reimbursed for any required hearing appearances. Shumaker is a PennDOT employee and would be reimbursed from Sligo Borough for the time he takes off work at his hourly rate.
• Hager Construction, pending PennDOT approval, was the low bidder for open road work with a bid of $27,173.
• For municipalities to be eligible for the pre- and post-disaster funding from the federal government, the municipality must either adopt the Clarion County Hazard Mitigation Plan as their local plan, or prepare and submit their own plan. A meeting for all municipal elected officials is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clarion County Park meeting hall. Sligo Borough has typically adopted the Clarion County Hazard Mitigation plan as its local plan.