SLIGO – Sligo Borough has a new budget for the new year, along with new taxes. But what it doesn’t have, again, is a new maintenance employee.
At their year-end meeting on the morning of Dec. 27, Sligo Borough Council members unanimously adopted the town’s 2019 budget, and looked ahead to a new year with concerns about staffing, policing and street conditions.
The $121,990 general fund budget counts on a 2 mill property tax increase to balance spending. One mill equals about $4,441 for the borough. Total millage is set at 13.75 mills for the general fund, with a 1 mill fire tax.
The 2 mill tax increase is a reduction from the originally planned 3 mill tax hike, which was scaled back in the final days of the year.
The budget also cuts out funding for police services which have been contracted for several years through the New Bethlehem Police Department.
At last week’s meeting, council members reflected on the decision to abandon the police agreement with New Bethlehem, especially in light of a recent rash of garage and vehicle break-ins in the borough.
“It’s not that we don’t want the police, we don’t have the money,” councilman Chuck Marsh said.
Council president Sherry Laughlin noted that the borough had only been contracted for 10 hours per week, and that those hours were often used by the “same few people” who regularly called the police on one another.
While the police issue presented some concern for the council, the more immediate need is in the borough maintenance department where a recently hired worker quit after a week on the job.
“Now we are back to square one,” Laughlin said.
The resignation comes on the heels of the borough’s long and futile effort to fill the vacant position.
Marsh suggested that if the borough can’t keep an employee, perhaps it’s time to begin cutting back on services. He said that having the borough’s only worker, Ed Myers, pick up brush from residents could be the first service to be cut.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Marsh said, noting that the borough needs at least someone part-time to help with snow plowing. “We’ve been lucky [so far this winter] but that’s not going to hold our forever.”
Borough secretary Janey Corle suggested advertising the opening on Facebook to see if there are any takers.
Officials noted that Piney Township has offered to help out with plowing if Sligo finds itself in a pinch.
“Let’s pray we don’t get any snow,” Laughlin said.
Street concerns also popped up in the year-end discussion, with Marsh noting several alley and street issues.
“Some of these alleys need attention,” council member Michele Elder said. Marsh agreed, but said street repairs had to come before alley repairs.
“Maybe we shouldn’t have reduced taxes,” Marsh commented on the number of street repairs the borough faces in 2019.
Heading into the new year, the council will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 8, immediately following the 6 p.m. meeting of the Sligo Borough Authority. After that, all meetings will once again be held on the first Tuesday of each month following the authority meetings at 6 p.m. in the Sligo Recreation Center.
