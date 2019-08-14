SLIGO – Work on the new Sligo Veterans Memorial Park is on hold until cement cures for the installation of a flag pole and lighting for the new attraction, officials said at last week’s meeting of Sligo Borough Council.
A concrete sidewalk has already been installed to lead people to the center of the park.
A committee’s effort to select a new community sign continues on a different front.
“I think we’re moving along, and I wanted to update council on our work,” said Rick Smerkar, chairman of the community sign committee. The design of three to four prototypes for signs is planned, as well as cost estimates, funding and evaluating locations. The council’s review is planned for September, but any new signs will probably not be erected until sometime next year.
“This is how I see the next few months going. Where we stand with the design right now, we have three or four prototypes that I like, and we want to present them to council sometime in September, “ Smerkar said. “Public review would be in October and November.”
“I like the idea of property owners having a voice instead of just the seven members of council,” said Marsh.
Smerkar said he envisioned the September review by the council would be in a workshop setting, and the public review would include final versions and mockups of the design.
“We’re trying to have three different messages, three different colors, and three different sign shapes,” he said. “There will be nine different variations to sort through.”
“As far as funding is concerned, if you go through the grant process, you’re talking one to two years.”
“We decided to test fundraising and decided to do a pizza/sub sale. We have a couple of other fundraisers to look into,” Smerkar said. Various fundraising methods were discussed at the council meeting, including a $7 sub/pizza sale with delivery on Sept. 7.
“At this point in time, the low-ball estimates are about $1,500 per sign. You can expect it to go up from there, depending on what kind of sign you pick. If you were doing a carved sign, you’re easily at $3,000 or $4,000 per sign.”
Smerkar said the advantage of the committee doing the design is that there are no copyrights and he concluded that a sign company would retain copyright on their design.
Smerkar offered only one hint about the sign. “It’s green.”
In other business, Cheryl McCabe, a representative of Comcast, explained that the reason Sligo Borough will no longer receive free Internet in the new franchise agreement with Comcast is because a new federal regulation does not allow the gifting of Internet service. Although free Internet service was provided in the past it is now outside of the franchise agreement, according to McCabe.
“It’s not covered under federal law,” said McCabe. “About 10 years ago our region went ‘rogue’ when we offered that. Our higher-ups are now trying to standardize everything and policies and standards have been revised. They have kind of reined us in. With Internet service not being a cable service under federal law, it’s not qualifying for courtesy services anymore.”
Marsh said he still feels that Comcast should provide Internet service because the Sligo Recreation Center has been designated as an official disaster center for emergencies. The continued use of Internet service in the building would be needed in an emergency. Marsh asked McCabe to explore any way of going in a different direction.
Other Business
• Knox Law filed liens against 11 sewage customers regarding delinquent sewage charges totaling of $19,745.42. All 12 of the properties were vacant, but charges continue for the owners.
The authority also submitted claim to the Tax Claim Bureau of sewer lien accounts since there is an upset tax sale scheduled for Sept. 16. The lien includes nine properties for a total of $11,558.68.
• A new water meter installed by Pennsylvania American Water will calculate all water used, including water used to operate the authority’s air conditioning unit, that is not run into the sewage system. Ron Kemery will keep track of usage and may provide information to the authority to request consideration of an adjustment to Clarview’s sewage bill.
• Sewage charges for a trailer owned by Eric Wensel will be reinstated to the date of activation for the account. Wensel earlier stated the trailer was going to be demolished, but it has not been demolished yet.
• Mayor Jeremy Shumaker proclaimed September as Foodstock month in Sligo Borough as part of the Clarion County efforts.
• Some vandalism was reported at the COG pool after someone cut off locks.
• A total of 21 vendors are currently signed up for Homes for the Holidays.
• The borough submitted a grant application to the DCED Commonwealth Financing Authority for a Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant for the Sligo footbridge project. The grant was submitted by the July 31 deadline, along with $100 fee.
• Council continues to review a draft “quality-of-life” ticketing ordinance which specifies those ordinances that the code enforcement officer has the authority to enforce and administer pursuant to the borough code. According to Knox Law, unless the borough appoints someone who was operating through their own company, like an LLC, then the borough should carry the officer on its own insurance.
Mayor Shumaker earlier volunteered to also serve as a code enforcement officer, but an ordinance was needed to permit him to handle those duties. Council will check with H.B. Beels & Son Insurance in Knox if the mayor would be covered by the borough’s existing policy or if an addition is needed. No action was taken on the quality-of-life ordinance.
• Attending the meeting were: Marsh, Michele Elder, Kerry Graham, Tom Switzer and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker.