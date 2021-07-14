SLIGO – Although Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Borough Authority were unable to hold meetings for several months due to the lack of enough members present, the groups were able to meet last week and were ready for business.
Both groups approved a policy for employees who are also members of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department with regard to responding to fire calls while they are on the job.
Bob Jacobs, an assistant in the maintenance department, is also a member of the local fire department.
Following a lengthy discussion, the council and the authority agreed to allow an employee who is a member of the SVFD to respond to emergency calls and still be paid. All agreed that responses should be emergencies as SVFD, like many other fire departments in the region, has a problem with getting enough members to answer a call during the day.
Examples of employees in other municipalities with permission to respond were presented. Fire companies in Sligo and Rimersburg also have a policy that both departments respond to calls during the day in order to hopefully have enough personnel show up.
Borough officials also continue to seek funding to repair or replace the footbridge near Route 58 that connects the main part of the borough with Sligo Elementary School and the Union COG Pool Park.
Officials said that meetings were held with the Delta Development group, PennDOT, and the Northwest Commission to discuss a Safe Routes to School funding request.
Sligo Borough was not awarded the DCED or PennDOT multimodal grants.
Delta suggested an updated cost estimate for the pedestrian bridge and an updated project schedule. Cost estimates range from over $1 million to $503,000.
The council agreed to reapply for funding using the lower projection for the DCED multimodal grant.
Other Business
• The authority is looking into ways to bill customers that have closed their post office boxes. Officials noted that some customers allow their mail to collect in the post boxes, or have not paid the box fees. Valid addresses are being sought.
• The council’s road committee met with PennDOT municipal services to examine borough streets. Suggestions included the milling of asphalt pavement, super pave asphalt, and double sealcoat on a portion of Morris Street. Also included was a choice of single sealcoat or double sealcoat on Madison Street from Bald Eagle Street to Ridge Street, and Ridge Street from Madison Street to Ridge Street Extension. Bids will be advertised and opened on Aug. 3.
• Will Forringer, a Piney Township resident, asked if Sligo has done or plans to have done an impact study to determine what problems extra traffic on Shamrock Drive might cause if a Dollar General is constructed. No study is planned by Sligo Borough because the rumored new Dollar General is located in Piney Township.
• Cost estimates will be received from Window World for new windows at the Sligo Recreation Center. Officials said that Delta Development can help write a grant application for the window project.
• The council approved the purchase of a $400 backpack blower for clearing grass, leaves, snow and dirt.
• Authority members attending included Chuck Marsh, Jeff Elder and Michele Elder. The authority is also seeking an interested person to serve as a replacement for Michele Elder on the board. Attending the borough council meeting were members Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Michele Elder, Wayne Meier and Kerry Graham, as well as Mayor Jeremy Shumaker.