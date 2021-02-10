SLIGO – Sligo Borough will receive an additional $25,000 grant from the Eccles Foundation for the repair of the damaged footbridge connecting pedestrian traffic to the Sligo Elementary school and the Union COG Pool Park.
Local authorities also expect to hear word by mid-May regarding a state Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Grant, according to borough secretary Janey Corle. Sligo Borough can use the $50,000 from the Eccles Foundation as a local match for the state multimodal grant.
Sligo Borough was also awarded a $48,845 grant from Clarion Conservation District through the Dirt and Gravel/Low Volume road program to improve ditches and add outlets on Miller Street. While the Conservation District noted it was not able to fund the requested grant for Front Street at this time, the borough was advised to advertise for bids (with PennDOT assistance in preparation) for the prevailing wage project.
Rimersburg Borough donated flashing school zone lights to Sligo following the designation of Sligo as the only elementary school in the Union School District. The borough will send a thank you letter to Rimersburg.
Also at the borough’s Feb. 2 meeting, guests Don Gathers, Gale Gathers, Doug Adams, Leah Adams and Jason McGregor asked if anything was going to be done about a septic smell coming from sewer lines along Shamrock Drive. Sealing manholes in the area did not resolve the issue.
“When they walk out of their house, that’s what they smell,” said Corle. “We suspect that the odor has something to do with Clarview’s line. We never had it all these years until now. This odor started this past summer.”
Clarview did install sewer line from their facility directly to the Sligo Authority plant, but it was not clear how that could create the smell. Authority chairman Chuck Marsh is going to contact Terry Heeter, a member of the Clarview Board of Directors, and make arrangements with Clarview engineers, EADS, to see if there is a problem with the line and develop corrections if needed.
Sligo Authority Meets
Sligo Borough Authority held its first meeting since last November. Attending were Chuck Marsh, Michele and Jeff Elder, and Don Lawrence. Long-time authority and former council member Tom Switzer was absent and indicated he was resigning.
Yasir Bhatti, owner of the UK gas and convenience store, requested permission to use only one water meter for both the business and a proposed residential unit following remodeling of the building.
Sligo Authority’s policy states that a meter and shut off is required for each unit. Bhati proposed paying one monthly fee for the entire building, but Pennsylvania American Water also requires two meters and separate shut-offs. The original plans called for the small apartment rental for family members or employees, but there is a possibility that it may not be used as an apartment.
“Our suggestion to him is if he wants to keep that residential and then the other commercial, then he needs to follow the guidelines because the authority is not singling him out,” said Corle. “However, if he decides that is not going to be residential, that he’s just going to use it for storage or office space, like it was before, then we don’t have a problem with him keeping one meter for the building and we would go back to not charging him two separate monthly user fees. It’s up to him.”
Other Business
• Sligo Borough approved a 25-cent per hour raise for borough employees Janey Corle, Ed Myers and Robert Jacobs, along with a part-time employee. However, the Authority did not act on a similar raise for its employees — Corle, Myers and Jacobs — even though the authority board includes mostly council members. The authority is considered a separate entity from borough council even though many of its board members are also council members. Pay rates for the two groups of employees are different. Action is expected on possible raises for the authority employees at the next meeting.
• Sligo Borough received a $444.75 check from the owner of HMVP holdings, owner of the former Family Dollar Store, reimbursing Sligo for mowing grass in 2020. Council agreed to authorize the release of the lien on the property once the check clears the bank. The check was deposited Jan. 29.
• Insight Pipe Contracting completed a storm sewer drain inspection the last week in January.
• Council approved a request from Dana Logue III to approve a road closing on Madison Street from Sherman Street to Ridge Street for about three hours so that the Logues may trim trees along the street by the cemetery.
• The council advertised for a code enforcement officer and requested interested persons apply by Feb. 19.
• The Presbyterian Church deacons are interested in planning their yard sale at the same time as the annual community yard sale on June 10-12.
• Sligo Borough is considering the order of street name signs for streets that do not have appropriate signage and considering ordering weight limit signs for streets that the borough may be concerned with travel by overweight vehicles.
• Knox Law is continuing as solicitor for both the Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Borough Authority, at a 3 percent pay increase.
• Sligo Borough received a thank you from the United States Census for helping achieve a successful 2020 U.S. Census.
• Piney Township contributed $500 for the Union Council of Governments.
• No action was taken on a request from Girl Scout troops to set up a table and possibly a tent at Veterans Memorial Park to sell cookies to people that drive up and stop on various dates in February and March. Members were concerned for safety at that corner while handing out cookies, and suggested the scouts talk to leadership at the Presbyterian Church that has adequate parking to avoid the traffic.
• Council members attending the February meeting included President Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier, Kerry Graham, Andy Wiser and Michele Elder.