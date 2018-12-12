SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council did not approve a previously adopted preliminary 2019 budget at its December meeting, but instead decided to trim a proposed 3 mill tax increase to 2 mills.
Formal adoption of the budget and tax increase is expected to come at a special meeting two days after Christmas.
Acknowledging a tight budget even with the tax increase, council member Chuck Marsh proposed reducing the tax increase to help residents with fixed incomes. Following a lengthy discussion, the council voted against the adoption of the tax ordinance for 2019 and the budget.
Members agreed to re-advertise a preliminary budget and tax increase for 2019 and hold a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. to adopt both the tax rates and budget.
The borough is still terminating its 10-hour-per-week police enforcement agreement with the New Bethlehem Police Department effective Dec. 31. Costs totaling of $14,000 and enforcement concerns were the main reasons for cancellation.
Marsh spoke to new Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. on Nov. 19 and said he doesn’t feel New Bethlehem Police would consider a new contract that would only deal with enforcing borough ordinances. If Sligo would have a contract with New Bethlehem, regardless of the number of hours, New Bethlehem would have to respond to Clarion Control Center calls.
Malnofsky is also reported to have said he feels sure the police department did not issue citations to those property owners still in violation of nuisance ordinances that were presented to the police by Sligo officials in August. Evidently there was missing paperwork.
The cut comes after the borough received a notice of termination from New Bethlehem regarding the current police agreement, effective on Dec. 31, 2018. According to council, New Bethlehem Police intended to negotiate terms for a new contract and sought a meeting with the council to discuss the matter, including a 10 percent increase in Sligo’s monthly payment. Additional charges were said to be expected in a new contract when police would provide court time or services above the hours contracted to the borough, fine splitting, and thereafter an annual percentage increase.
Several council members last month said that Sligo was not receiving the type of service from NBPD that warranted a new contract, and that scrapping the contract would help benefit the borough’s budget.
If approved later this month, Sligo’s property tax rate of 11.75 mills for general purposes would increase by 2 mills to 13.75. Total taxes are expected to generate $123,451. Total estimated receipts for 2019 are expected at $133,751. The budget is also expected to include more than $18,000 in carryover from 2018.
Estimated expenses for the new year are predicted to total $121,990, leaving an estimated end-of-2019 balance of $30,470. No employee wage raises are present in the tentative budget.
While the council chose to wait, the Sligo Borough Authority adopted a tentative budget last week.
The 2019 authority budget of $226,833 includes an estimated carryover of $21,783. The 2019 budget projects a year-end balance of $39,698.
Both the council and the authority agreed to hire Nicholas Kinney for the maintenance department, with a 90-day probationary period.
Other Business
• George Weaver announced he would be resigning from both council and the authority in the near future. His wife accepted a job in Syracuse and they will be moving there.
• Monroe Township requested to see and review the 2018 income and expenses for the Union Council of Governments Pool Park before making a final decision on payment of its $2,000 share of the season-end debt. A copy of the 2018 checkbook register and profit and loss report were sent to Monroe. Monroe was asked if it would be in favor of Sligo Borough auditors auditing the COG books for a total of $75.
• Sligo Borough Solicitor Ralph Montana said he doesn’t believe constables can enforce borough ordinances and suggested the borough should send letters to ordinance violators.
• Union School District Superintendent Jean McCleary stated she would be willing to apply for an Eccles Foundation grant to assist with the borough’s share of projected costs for a replacement footbridge along Route 58 near Sligo Elementary School. McCleary also mentioned receiving information from David Dunn from Clarion County OES regarding a PEMA grant that with which he is willing to assist the school or borough.
• The council submitted a county grant application for paving Front Street extension from Shorb Street for a total estimated project cost of $24,404. The borough is requesting $14,202 from Clarion County, with the borough paying for the other half of the work.
