SLIGO – Work has started on a planned Sligo Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Bald Eagle and Colerain streets, at the site of the former Korner Restaurant.
The weather has delayed some work and the community group sponsoring the park is looking for some additional funding for things like lighting for the park.
“Whenever it quits raining, that’s the big thing holding us up at this point,” said Connie Graham. “We’ve raised the money for the monument thanks to donations from various VFWs and support from Dana Logue, but we still need a little more to provide lighting for the memorial and park. I’ve tried to talk to the Clarion County Commissioners for some support, but I can’t seem to connect. I’d really like to talk with them. I’ve called everybody from here to Timbuktu.”
The land for the park was donated by Bill and Linda Himes, owners of the Korner Restaurant.
Next up after the ground is moved, concrete will be poured, the monument will be lettered, and a flagpole installed. New sidewalks are also planned.
The community volunteer committee consisting of Graham, Nancy Shook, Anna Marie Laughlin and Brenda Kindel was already planning a veterans’ memorial in front of the Sligo Recreation Center, but it was decided that the corner location off Route 68 would gain more exposure. Graham was a member of the volunteer group that also promoted the veterans flags hanging on utility poles in Sligo.
“The memorial is six-feet high and three feet wide and six inches deep,” said Graham. “There will be two four-foot-wide benches. The black granite has the flag on top and there are six emblems across the bottom for all of the military services, and in the middle it will state this monument serves in memory of all the veterans in the Sligo community.”
Community support has been essential for developing the memorial. Logue offered to pour the footer and provided the actual memorial at his cost. Graham said the project would not be where it is at except for the generosity of Logue.
“Our goal is to make that corner nice and it will really improve Sligo,” said Council President Sherry Laughlin at an earlier meeting. “Hopefully, we’re going to get a flagpole over there with the monument and some benches. Rimersburg has that nice park for veterans; it would be nice, but you never know down the road what money might come in for future development.”