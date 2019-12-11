SLIGO – Welcome to Sligo, Settled in 1828.
Sligo residents recently had an opportunity to vote for their favorite design for a new borough sign. Four designs were in the running for a new community sign.
Approximately 50 residents turned out to cast their votes and it was a close contest, with Design A receiving the most support. Design C came in a close second.
Fred and Charlene Myers, longtime residents of Sligo, also cast their votes for the new sign. The couple designed the original sign many years ago.
The Sligo Improvement Committee offered a thank you to all the Sligo residents who took the opportunity to stop in and cast their votes.
The committee spent months in the development of the sign designs and looking at various iterations. The leprechaun is gone, but the shamrock remains.
“Spanish gold is going to be a very bright gold with metal flake in it, so the letters shine with a green background,” said Rick Smerkar of the Sligo Improvement Committee at an earlier meeting. “The boards are going to be made out of aluminum cut by laser and they’re going to be elevated off the backboard. The letters will stand off the board and let nature do the shadowing.”
The new signs also emphasize Sligo’s settling date versus incorporated date.
“These are like something you would see in a road sign from the 20s and 30s, or of that nature, and then we came up with a settled in 1828 versus saying incorporated in 1878. We’d like to go to settled in 1828, because you’re coming up on a 200-year anniversary fairly soon that you can play off,” Smerkar said.
“We just want to show we were here earlier in 1828. The three-leaf shamrock will also be used for some of our promotions such as the house letter signs.”
Each of the four-foot by six-foot signs will cost approximately $1,500, and Smerkar said fundraising was going well. He said funds had been raised for the first sign, and most of the second sign.
Fundraising is going to continue for the Sligo Improvement projects.
Smerkar said future fundraising will include a New Year’s Eve event. The New Year’s Eve Dance the Night Away will be held Dec. 31, at the Sligo Recreation Center from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The 21-and-over dance is BYOB and couples are being asked for a $25 donation and singles, a $15 donation.
A dance ticket includes dinner of sauerkraut, kielbasa, hotdogs, mashed potatoes, meatballs, munchies, dessert, pop, water and coffee.
For more information, visit the Sligo Improvement page on Facebook.