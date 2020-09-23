SLIGO – A 42-year-old Sligo woman is facing charges after her young son reportedly tested positive for drugs after being in her care between May 19 and 22 in Sligo.
Connie Mae Zellefrow was charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, state police received a call from Timothy Wyant on May 23 stating that his three-year-old son had just tested positive for methamphetamine. Wyant explained that his son had spent the last three weeks with his mother, Zellefrow, and that he had picked up the child the day before from a home in Strattanville belonging to Natoshia Vickers.
Vickers had reportedly called Wyant at work stating that the child had been brought to her home after Zellefrow was arrested earlier in the day on May 22.
Upon arrival at Vickers’ house, Wyant learned of drug activity that allegedly had taken place inside Zellefrow’s home. In fact, Wyant was encouraged to take his son for a drug test because it was alleged that Zellefrow had smoked meth at her house with the boy present, reports state.
Wyant reportedly said that he had taken the child to Clarion Hospital the next day for drug testing, which came back positive for meth.
During an interview, police said that the boy said he couldn’t remember being exposed to smoke at his mother’s house, and that he hadn’t been given anything to smoke.
When asked if his mother ever smokes around him or if any smoke had gotten into his face, court documents state, he responded yes, explaining, “when I was sitting on the couch, she was smoking around me.”
Police were later informed that Zellefrow had been arrested at the Walmart in Monroe Township on May 22, and was allegedly in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia, including meth.
While speaking with police on May 24, Zellefrow reportedly admitted to being arrested and to possessing meth and marijuana. She further explained that while the marijuana was hers, the meth had been given to her by her sister in the Walmart parking lot.
Although she said she used meth 15 years ago, Zellefrow allegedly denied smoking the drug around her son.
Zellefrow explained that she and her son went to Walmart with two friends, Paul Fotheringham and Karen Detrick, reports state. When Zellefrow was arrested, she left the child with Detrick, who then took him to Vickers’ house.
Zellefrow reportedly said she had custody of her son for the past three weeks because his father wouldn’t pick him up.
She allegedly continued that she normally stays home when she has custody of her son.
Police said that Zellefrow didn’t believe that Wyant was doing meth around their son even though the child was with Wyant the night before he tested positive for the drug.
She reportedly denied knowing how her son was exposed to meth.
Police said pictures from Clarion County CYS and Wyant allegedly show Zellefrow and Vickers in a bathroom with various pieces of drug paraphernalia around them. One of the pictures allegedly shows Vickers injecting a syringe into Zellefrow’s back.
Charges against Zellefrow were filed Sept. 15 by Trooper Joshua Bauer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.