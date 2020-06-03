NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley High School recently announced its top students for the Class of 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these two students addressed their peers, faculty members, parents and friends during a drive-in graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 2 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
This year’s valedictorian is Lauren Smith, and salutatorian is Madison Moore.
Smith is the daughter of Denny and Jenean Smith of New Bethlehem.
During her time at Redbank, Smith was a member of the basketball, volleyball, track and field, and softball teams. She also participated in student council, the National Honor Society, Bible Club and Future Business Leaders of America.
Outside of the classroom, Smith is an active member of the Oakland Church of God Youth Group and works at Edgewood Heights.
Smith was a member of the 2020 District 9 2A Girls Basketball Champion team, and the 2016 and 2018 District 9 2A Girls Volleyball Champion teams. She was a three-year varsity letter recipient in basketball and volleyball, and a one-year letter recipient in varsity track and field.
She was also recognized as Student of the Week and served as senior class president.
In her free time, Smith enjoys being outside and spending time with family and friends.
Her future plans are to attend Clarion University of Pennsylvania Venango Campus for an associate’s degree in nursing to eventually pursue a career in midwifery.
In offering advice to younger classes at Redbank Valley High School, Smith encouraged the underclassmen to never “take a single thing for granted.”
“Your high school career will be over in the blink of an eye,” she said. “Enjoy every second you spend within the walls of Redbank Valley with your friends and your teachers.”
“Also, don’t be afraid to try something new,” she added.
Moore is the daughter of Wade and Tina Moore of Mayport.
Her high school activities included National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. She was also involved in band, student council and the high school musicals.
In addition to her high school activities, Moore is also a member of the Oakland Church of God, and works as a store team member at Sheetz in Clarion.
Moore received the 2016 Ronald Reagan Leadership Award, the RVHS Senior High Music Department Award, an American Legion School Award, and RVHS student recognitions in English and science. She was named to the Principal’s List/High Honor Roll from 2014-2020, and was recognized as Student of the Week in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
In her free time, Moore enjoys socializing on social media, listening to music, watching YouTube and playing video games.
Moore can play the alto and tenor saxophones, as well as the piano. Her favorite colors are black and yellow, and she enjoys online shopping. Her favorite place to be is on the beach in Jamaica.
When it comes to sports and extracurriculars, she had tried volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, dance, track and field, cheerleading and marching band.
Moore’s future plans are to attend Slippery Rock University for a three-plus-three pre-physical therapy track, majoring in exercise science.
Moore encouraged Redbank’s underclassmen not to “get caught up in friend drama, relationships and parties,” and to enjoy every moment of high school.
“Make memories with your friends, and don’t wish it all away,” she said. “You have plenty of time to grow up, so don’t try to fit it in during the fun high school years.”