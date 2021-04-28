PINEY TWP. – What was once the heart of this region’s coal country, could become a shining example of the next generation of power generation.
Officials with BW Solar, a Canadian-based solar power generation company, confirmed last week that they had signed an agreement for an option to lease 130 acres of land in Piney Township, just outside of Sligo, the community that once was the home of the now-defunct C&K Coal Company.
“We are interested in developing solar power there,” said Carl Siebing, senior project developer for BW Solar. He said that the company signed a preliminary exploratory option with Joel and Mabel Reinford for 129.8 acres of land along McCall Road in Piney Township.
The lease option agreement for the renewable energy project was filed in the Clarion County Register and Recorder’s office on Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day.
The property in question is the former McCall chicken farm.
Siebing said that while paperwork has been filed, there’s still a lot of pieces to the puzzle that need to fall into place before a solar farm can be developed at the site.
“We’re curious about what can be done, but it’s a long way until anything will be done,” he said. “This is a two-year-plus process.”
Although the company is based in St. Clements, Ontario, Siebing said that he and others working for BW Solar are “very much based in the United States.” He said he is working out of Massachusetts.
“The U.S. is the market for renewables right now,” he said, noting that other states like Pennsylvania are following the lead of early renewable energy adopters such as California, Texas and Massachusetts. “They’re rubbing off on the other states.”
With the oil and natural gas markets slowing in the region, Siebing said local land experts in the area are working with companies like BW Solar to make arrangements for land that otherwise may have been targeted by fossil fuel industries in years past.
“We’re trying to find people who are interested in leasing their land for renewables,” Siebing said, noting that the leases, if developed, can bring income for land owners for many years. “More often than not, it’s a win-win for the landowner.”
He explained that many small farms are struggling to survive, and leasing land can be a way to provide extra income, or help the farm owners make plans for the next generations. Lease rates for solar farm are often higher than rates offered for agricultural rentals, he said.
“A lot of farmers are looking at being the last generation farmers,” he said. “This is a great option for them.”
As for the Piney Township property, Siebing said the next steps involve reaching out to the electric providers in the area to see if there is enough excess capacity on their lines to handle energy produced by solar.
He also said that the company will want to meet with county and township officials to make sure everything would comply with local land regulations.
“We want to handle this as amicably as possible,” he said, noting that if everything checks out, the company would then make a formal application with the township. “But let’s not put the cart in front of the horse.”
He explained that “Solar farms represent potentially significant sources of tax revenue for the next 30 to 40 years, especially in small communities,” noting that the additional revenues could help the county, township and school district.
Siebing said that while BW Solar is a relatively young company, established about a year ago, many of its employees have decades of experience in the solar energy field. He said that BW is engaged in a number of places in the Northeast and Midwest United States, and is close to building out a couple of projects.
Although solar farms can provide a lot of energy to power local homes and businesses, Siebing said that other than during six to 12 months of construction, the projects don’t bring many long-term jobs to the area. He said that most sites have minimal staff presence (possibly one part-time equivalent operator), and the most action going on is grass mowing and other routine maintenance. He noted that construction is often bid out to local union contractors.
“It’s a very quiet neighbor to have,” he said of solar farms, noting that they don’t make noise and have a low visual impact. He said there would be seven-foot fencing surrounding the solar array, which could range in height anywhere from a minimum of about 10 feet to 15-17 at maximum.
Although it might be a while until the company knows if the property will work out as a solar farm, Siebing said BW Solar is always looking for other interested property owners. He said that those interested in leasing property for a renewable energy project can reach him at (413) 345-5083 or Carl.Siebing@bwsolar.com.