BROOKVILLE – A Brookville teen facing charges related to a social media video of two Brookville teenagers allegedly abusing a deer no longer faces felony charges.
Alexander Brock Smith, 18, of Brookville, entered a guilty plea to some charges in the Court of Common Pleas on May 6, while other charges will no longer be prosecuted.
According to court documents, Smith entered a negotiated guilty plea to cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor under Pennsylvania law and multiple Game Code violations stemming from a video he posted on social media of he and a juvenile abusing an injured whitetail deer.
He received a sentence of 2 years probation and fines totaling $2,150. As part of the agreement, Smith’s hunting privileges have been revoked for a period of 15 years.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett stated, “There was certainly a huge outcry from certain segments fo the public on this case. This was because it was captured on video and everyone could see the crimes being committed. Certainly, these videos were repulsive and no decent person could ever condone what was depicted in them. Notwithstanding the public outcry, we are bound by law, facts and the sentencing guidelines. After numerous consultations with the officers from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, county detectives, and other law enforcement officers and the Western District United States Attorney’s Office, we were convinced that the misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge was the one that fit the facts of the case. The sentencing guidelines for that charge call for a probationary sentence. Also, we obtained an extensive revocation of Smith’s hunting privileges until well into his 30’s.”
“I want to thank the officers of the Pennsylvania Game Commission who worked very hard on this case and were an invaluable source of counsel and wisdom in bringing this matter to a successful resolution.”
Other charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals — torture, conspiracy, aggravated cruelty to animals — torture, aggravated cruelty to animals — causing severe bodily injury or death, conspiracy — aggravated cruelty to animals – causing severe bodily injury or death, corruption of minors, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence are listed as nolle prossed.
This means Smith will not be prosecuted for those charges. This is a declaration made to the judge by the prosecutor in a criminal case, meaning these charges are being dropped.
Jury selection was to take place Monday for the remaining charges.