SOUTH BETHLEHEM – At the July 2 regular meeting of South Bethlehem Borough Council, residents were vocal in their dissatisfaction with a lack of ordinance enforcement in their corner of town. The public comments portion of the agenda occupied 45 minutes of the meeting.
The issue was a few problem properties abutting Cherry Alley in the borough. Residents said that a couple of their neighbors are keeping derelict or non-operating vehicles on their premises, disturbing the peace in the early morning hours and damaging an already-deteriorating alley by towing in vehicles late at night.
Sonny and Jean Shaffer, whose backyard and driveway face the alley, said that this has been a continuing problem for years. Reports of harrassment to local police did not get the desired results, and Sonny Shaffer himself was charged with harrassment a couple of years ago, he said.
Recently, Shaffer purchased a small piece of property at the corner of Cherry Alley and School Street at a tax sale for an undisclosed amount. It was an effort to prevent another neighbor from parking derelict vehicles on it, he said.
Meanwhile, three trash-filled vehicles sit on the sliver of waste property. The council agreed that the vehicles need to be removed, and their presence on Shaffer’s property constitutes trepassing.
Carol Sayers, whose property is located on the opposite side of Cherry Alley from the Shaffers’, said that she has witnessed the harrassment that Shaffer has been subjected to. The Sayers residence is beside the property where most of the action is reported to occur, and Sayers said that vehicle lights shine into her and her husband’s bedroom after midnight frequently.
Both Sayers and the Shaffers questioned whether their problem neighbor is selling vehicles after-hours, if it is a legal business within the borough and if he has a state sales tax license. Sayers also requested information on a borough nuisance ordinance. Borough secretary Dawn Davis said that one was enacted in 1994 and read its terms aloud.
A nuisance-ordinance violator has 30 days in which to bring his property into compliance. The fine for a first offense ranges from $100 to $300. Repeat offenses can result in a 90-day jail sentence, with additional fines and costs.
Mayor Randall Stahlman said that South Bethlehem needs to appoint an enforcement officer because local and state police cannot enforce borough ordinances. The enforcement officer would issue citations and, if a property owner neglected to comply, the matter would be turned over to the legal system.
Sayers and the Shaffers also said that large trucks’ jakebraking through their end of town is a problem, the noise and vibrations from the engine braking rattling dishes in kitchen cupboards and making normal conversation impossible. Stahlman said that jakebraking is a safety device that allows truckers to reduce their speed before executing the sharp bend in Routes 28/66 going through the borough.
Questions about posting no-jakebraking signs along Broad Street were brushed off.
An unnamed borough resident who did not attend the meeting because of a conflict-of-interest issue, sent a letter to the council asking about ownership of a tract of land beside his along West Broad Street. The resident said that the property, overrun with invasive Japanese knotweed and red sumac, has not been mowed in a couple of years. He said that he has removed small knotweed seedlings from his neighbor’s and his own property, and is concerned that the plant will invade their yards.
In the past, the property was owned by the Case family as part of its R&W fuel operation, now owned by Pacific Pride. By custom in the past, the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority kept the vacant land mowed and maintained but has ceased doing so after the demolition of a nearby pump station in 2013.
Council member Allen Dawson said that he would bring the matter up at the next RVMA meeting. He also said that the resident violating the nuisance ordinance must have a tax identification number, and that he would look into the matter.
Stahlman said that he would speak with Southern Clarion County Police Chief Scott Ryan about the continuing harrassment and nuisance reports along Cherry Alley.
In other business, borough engineer Robert Grigas said that the sidewalk and ADA-compliant ramps projects along Hamilton Street are making progress, with an additional 275 feet of sidewalk made possible by a state grant. Additional ramps have been designed and put out to bid. Bid approval will take place on July 11.
Davis, borough secretary and treasurer, said that she is still in the process of transferring Liquid Fuels funds into their proper place after they were direct-deposited into an inactive bank account.
The next regular meeting of South Bethlehem Council is Aug. 6 at 7 p.m in the borough building.
