SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday night despite the absence of several members. The meeting was slated to be held in the Grant Street borough building’s parking lot due to the coronavirus pandemic but was moved indoors due to cool evening temperatures.
The meeting met state guidelines restricting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, but social distancing of six feet was not observed. One attendee wore a face mask.
The meeting was short, with a brief mention of April’s discussion on paving projects scheduled to begin in late May. Borough secretary Dawn Davis said that Senate Engineering will update the project’s status as more information becomes available.
In other business, Davis said, “We need to sign a new franchise agreement with Comcast over a new rate structure related to video services, but there are no services in this building. The contract is a formality and will not cost us anything.”
Council member Allen Dawson reported on two committees he sits on as South Bethlehem’s representative. The first of these dealt with the recent water line leaks experienced in parts of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority’s service area in April.
“There were two bad leaks in the system over in New Bethlehem,” he said. “Repairing them included installing new valves and laying some new pipe. The total cost was about $10,000.”
Dawson also serves on the Redbank Valley Municipal Park’s board. He said that the 2020 Clarion County Fair is still on tap but that COVID-19 concerns leave much of the planning in the air.
Additionally, the old merry-go-round building is being demolished at the park after several years of deterioration. There is a planned replacement for it at some future time.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m.
The next regular meeting of South Bethlehem Borough Council will take place on Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. in or near the municipal building along Grant Street.