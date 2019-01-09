SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council discussed several topics at its regular monthly meeting on Monday night. The ongoing issues of replacing inoperable fire hydrants along Broad Street and a lagging police protection agreement dominated the session.
Council member Allen Dawson, one of two borough representatives on the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority, said, “The hydrants are set to be repaired or replaced this coming spring.”
Mayor Randall Stahlman said that the upgrades would allow for hydrant flushing and pressure testing to be completed. Funding for this and related projects can be funded through a combination of state and federal programs, according to council vice president Mike Tharan.
The inoperable hydrants have been the subjects of speculation and ridicule for a number of years, according to residents and emergency responders. Heavy truck traffic along Route 28/66, especially at the sharp bend in the road as it curves toward Distant, presents a public safety hazard. The trucks carry liquid fuels, corrosive chemicals and other noxious substances through a populated area.
In the event of a serious traffic accident or a house fire, area firefighters would be hard pressed to respond to the emergency if they had to rely solely on water tankers and pumper trucks drawing water from Red Bank Creek.
A Broad Street resident living near the sharp curve has offered the use of part of his creekside property for the installation of dry hydrants. These would give fire companies better access to the creek, providing a better water supply in addition to fire hydrants restored to operation.
In addition to RVMA’s lagging maintenance of the hydrants in South Bethlehem, council members weighed new terms dictated by New Bethlehem Borough regarding police protection in the area.
Formerly known as the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, the organization reverted recently to its original name of the New Bethlehem Police Department.
Along with several other municipalities, South Bethlehem is digging in its heels against significantly higher charges for police coverage.
Tharan said, “We have given the terms of the new agreement to our solicitor for consideration. We are waiting for his feedback.”
Dawn Davis, council secretary and treasurer, said, “As the contract stands now, New Bethlehem always has priority for police protection regardless of the severity of an incident in neighboring areas. If the Peanut Butter Festival is in progress, New Bethlehem police would not respond to a serious incident on the other side of the bridge in South Bethlehem.”
Despite the lower possibility of response, New Bethlehem wants to increase South Bethlehem’s share of expenses by 5 to 10 percent per year.
Negating a years-long agreement between the two boroughs, New Bethlehem also wants the money from all fines collected in South Bethlehem. In neighboring municipalities and townships, the terms are a 50-50 split of the funds, according to Stahlman.
While the council is still hashing out an agreement that everyone can live with, Tharan floated the possibility of extending the old police agreement by 60 days. Sandra Mateer, New Bethlehem Borough Council president, refused but offered to extend protection under the new terms at the new higher price.
Stahlman noted that the borough should be dealing with the police committee, not Mateer.
For now, South Bethlehem has suspended New Bethlehem police protection during the winter months when illegal activity is less common. This is a cost-saving measure which will also provide more time to come up with a solution benefiting all parties.
Other Business
• Cameron Travis, a 19-year-old from the borough, was the only applicant to fill the council seat left vacant after the death of Clair Himes. Travis was approved by the council and sworn in by the mayor. Travis’ term will expire at the end of 2019, but he is eligible to petition to appear on the November ballot.
• Anita Bowser, Armstrong County community development coordinator, said that the borough has missed the deadline for seeking spring 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding. In the coming months, she will be completing the required applications for fall funding.
• Dawn Davis said that she had noticed deterioration of some new ramp work on Hamilton Street. Borough engineer Bob Grigas said that he would contact Ron Gillette Construction about correcting the damage when warm weather arrives.
• Davis also said that the borough has yet to realize any electricity cost savings from the new LED streetlight replacements in the borough, and its West Penn Power bill has actually increased. Despite a recently passed higher per-kilowatt rate, the borough is supposed to receive a discounted rate which has not been reflected in its bills. Grigas said that other towns that have converted to LED lights have reported significant savings. Davis will contact West Penn Power to discuss the issue.
• The next regular meeting of South Bethlehem Borough Council will be held Monday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Grant Street municipal building.