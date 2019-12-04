SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council members discussed a few upcoming paving projects and planned ordinance changes at their regular monthly meeting on Monday night.
Despite losing out on the latest round of Community Development Block Grant funding, South Bethlehem will have enough money in its coffers to pay for a planned round of street repaving in 2020.
Borough engineer Bob Grigas said, “After considering the proposed projects, I estimate that applying bitumen and asphalt paving will come in at slightly under $40,000.”
Despite the council’s disappointment at not being awarded the CDBG funding, borough treasurer Dawn Davis assured the members that the borough’s Liquid Fuels allocation and other income sources will cover the cost of the street renovations.
Grigas urged the council to develop a list of streets needing immediate attention so that he can begin preparing bids for the projects as soon as possible.
“You need to put out the bids in February and March in order to line up contractors early,” he said. “Otherwise, paving companies get backed up early in the season and may not be able to complete your projects if there is bad weather later in the year.”
In advance of the paving projects on Allison and King streets, along with several alleys within the borough, street commissioner Ted Wells was authorized to perform necessary preparation work which includes filling in major potholes and alleviating drainage problems.
Davis said that adjustments to the borough’s ordinances concerning yard sales have been completed, along with changes to budget and tax guidelines. All the changes will be voted on at the January 2020 regular meeting.
Council member Allen Dawson, the borough’s representative to the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority, said that the organization did not hold its regular November meeting. However, RVMA is in search of grant money to cover the expense of getting several Broad Street fire hydrants back in operation.
The next regular monthly South Bethlehem council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Grant Street borough building.