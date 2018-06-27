KITTANNING – Additional funding for handicapped accessible sidewalk improvements in South Bethlehem Borough was approved last week by Armstrong County officials.
In one of their shortest meetings in recent memory, county commissioners Jason Renshaw and George Skamai authorized $16,800 in county aid for the ongoing, phased sidewalk project in South Bethlehem. Commissioner Pat Fabian was absent from the June 21 meeting.
The additional funding will be used along side previously approved multi-modal grant funds that will be used to install handicap ramps at intersections along Hamilton Street.
County planner Tom Swisher said that the new money will be used to construct two ramps on the east side corners of the intersection of Hamilton Street and Putneyville Road. The previously approved funds are paying for the work on the corner of the west side of the intersection.
In total, Swisher said, the funding approved last Thursday amounts to $14,300 for construction and $2,500 for engineering.
In other business at the 10-minute long public meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution to apply for grant funding for Community Action and HAVIN (Helping All Victims In Need). Officials said the funding would be used by Community Action for homeless prevention programs and rapid rehousing, while HAVIN will use its portion for emergency housing.
The county is seeking $265,500 for Community Action and $50,000 for HAVIN.
