CLARION – Clarion County’s Veterans Memorial Park went to the dogs on Saturday when it played host to Tri-County Animal Rescue’s (TCAR) commemoration of International Homeless Animals Day (IHAD). First started in 1992 by the International Society for Animal Rights (ISAR), IHAD is aimed at bringing the public’s attention to the crisis of pet overpopulation and, per ISAR’s website, “has come to symbolize hope for homeless and unwanted companion animals.” This is TCAR’s seventh annual IHAD event.
Debbie Stephens, a TCAR founder and member of its board of directors, said, “It’s (IHAD) to draw attention to the plight of homeless animals, finding homes for them. One of the biggest emphasis of the program though is spaying and neutering because obviously that helps prevent having more homeless animals. But that and adoption are the main goals.”
TCAR’s facility, located on Route 322 north of Clarion, is a no kill center that can accommodate approximately 20 cats and 10 dogs. They are the only rescue in Clarion County with a kennel license, allowing them to house dogs or take strays. The center offers tangible proof of a homeless animal problem in the area, being currently at capacity and with a waiting list for dogs.
“We have all our cat and dog areas full right now. We have waiting lists for the dogs. We don’t even do a waiting list anymore for the cats, it’s just impossible to keep up. If you happen to call in and we have space…,” Stephens says.
Saturday’s event kicked off at 9 a.m. with Clarion’s Grace Troese singing the National Anthem. Attendees, several with dogs, strolled around the park, visiting vendors that offered pet-related services and products. Several vendors donated their proceeds back to TCAR.
The event also featured several speakers. Dr. Crystal Hamann-Shower of the Franklin Animal Clinic encouraged people to spay and neuter their pets and provide a basic level of care. Teri Walters from Safehaven Small Breed Rescue in Tionesta spoke about being an animal rescuer. Trudy Garvey, owner of Ruff World Training in Brookville, talked about how to save an animal’s life, through both knowing basic first aid and making sure it is properly trained.
Those in attendance could also purchase orange pinwheels in memory of or in honor of a pet. The color orange was chosen as it represents animal cruelty prevention. Pinwheels were displayed in the park during the event and later taken to rescue.
At noon, Pastor Colin Koch, of New Hope Church in Clarion, offered a Blessing of the Animals. Asked how he came to take on this somewhat non-traditional ministerial task, Koch said, “I have a girl in my church that’s involved (with TCAR) and she asked me if I would do that first of all. Second of all I was just concerned with all the creations of God and how they’re used. So I just want to pray that people step up and take care of these animals. They have a right to a good life too.”
TCAR also held several fundraisers, including one for spaying/neutering for a cat and a dog. Proceeds from a 50/50 drawing were donated to Debbie McAndrew, the Humane officer for Jefferson County.
“She (McAndrew) has done a lot of phenomenal work for abused and neglected animals. And so any money from the 50/50 will go to help her with that,” Stephens said.
Winners of a youth art contest to promote animal adoption and volunteering were announced after the blessing, as were the recipients of TCAR’s Animal Advocate awards. Honorees included Sherry Cobler, Jim and Janet Tarr, TCAR photographer Nancy Pyle, TCAR treasurer Cindy Bonner, Julie Smerkar and Josh Griebel.
Stephens talked about the contributions of some of the honorees, all of whom consistently volunteer with TCAR. “Jim and Janet (Tarr) put in a phenomenal number of hours multiple days a week. They do a lot of the handyman work and cutting grass and things like that.
“Julie (Smerkar) comes in, just holds the shy ones (dogs). Spends time with the ones that are afraid so that they become adoptable, sociable. A lot of times we get dogs that have been ignored and not socialized.
“Josh (Griebel) is a young man who helps us basically test out the animals, how they are with kids. He comes with his mom, Jackie, and they volunteer and he gives us an idea if dogs are afraid of kids. That helps us when somebody comes with a family, we need to know how they are with kids,” Stephens said.
Stephens stressed the need for volunteers, saying, “Please consider volunteering. If you’re too far from us (TCAR) to volunteer, go to one of the other rescues that are close to you. They all need, we all need volunteers. There’s a multitude of things to do, helping with events like this, baking when we have bake sales, just simply socializing with the animals if you’re not physically able to take them out. And then of course the basic direct care — feeding, watering, sanitizing, poop scooping for dogs and cats. There’s a lot of things that can be done.”