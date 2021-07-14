LUCINDA – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 82nd Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced.
Liberty 5K Run-Walk medalists:
• Overall female winner: Amy Brown.
- Female 14 and under: Kaley Milliron.
- Female 15 to 19: Rachel Bauer.
- Female 20 to 29: Abby Mellott.
- Female 30 to 39: Brynn Space.
- Female 40 to 49: Helen Hampikian.
- Female 50 to 59: Barb Corle.
- Female 60 and over: Nancy Blauser.
• Overall male winner: Kaine McFarland.
- Male 14 and under: Logan Lutz.
- Male 15 to 19: Aiden Thomas.
- Male 20 to 29: Jeff Slattery.
- Male 30 to 39: Zach Shekell.
- Male 40 to 49: Eli Cooley.
- Male 50 to 59: Jamie Cubbon.
- Male 60 to 69: Rich
- Lane.
Grand Prize
winners include:
- Grand Prize of $5,000 — Cathy Allio, Lucinda.
- $2,000 — Samantha Beal, Butler.
- $1,000 — Tim Kline, Shippenville.
- $500 — Tylersburg Auto Repair, Tylersburg.
- $500 — Russ Bauer, Lucinda.
- Faller’s La-Z-Boy Recliner — Jean Schill, Lucinda.
- Laminate Flooring donated by Kronospan — Patty McFarland, Shippenville.
- Golf-N-Stay at Cross Creek Resort — Peter O’Neill, Lanham, Md.
- Blackstone Cooking Station — Peter O’Neill, Lanham, Md.
- $300 Sheetz Card — Tracy Rapp, Clarion.
Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:
- “Cottage Comfort” Quilt — Betsy Ochs, Lucinda.
- Laminate Flooring donated by Kronospan — Jan Lander, Lucinda.
- One-Year Advanced Disposal Refuse Service — Courtney Foreman, Johnstown.
- Wooden Swing — Randy Lander Henry and Taty Karg, Crown.
- “Starry, Starry Night” Handmade Quilt — Annette Wolbert, Leeper.
- Super 50-50 winner — Sharon Borovick, Clarion.
The annual holiday event, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day celebration, was scaled back to online and mail-based activities again this year as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The traditional full-scale event is planned for July, 2022.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.
Each year the school enrolls students of all backgrounds and denominations in preschool through grade 6. Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is open and registration arrangements can be made by calling the school at (814) 226-8018 or emailing sue.mccleary@stjosephlucinda.com.