LUCINDA – St. Joseph’s 82nd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, is being hosted online again this year now through July 4 at noon.
In addition, prize tickets and a homemade dry noodle sale will be held on the parish grounds in Lucinda from 9 until 11 a.m. on July 4.
As a pre-festival kick-off, St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk will take place on July 3 at 9 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Organizers had been monitoring restrictions, food safety regulations and case counts throughout the spring and postponed a final decision until early May when final plans were required. They plan to hold their traditional event in-person in 2022.
Despite the circumstances, organizers are not letting the church’s 80 years of tradition pass without a celebration, even if it is reduced. The committee is holding four large drawings as well as an online quilt auction and sale.
The drawings include the Grand Prize drawing worth over $10,000 in cash and prizes; the Rosary Society’s traditional drawing featuring a handmade quilt and prizes donated by local businesses; a Super 50-50 drawing; and, new this year, a drawing for a quilt handcrafted entirely by one quilter. Online prize tickets are on sale until July 2 and all drawings will be livestreamed on July 4 at 1 p.m.
The online quilt auction and sale is also open and will continue until noon on July 4. Fourteen handmade quilts are featured. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $750 and $950, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in Clarion’s tri-county area. The quilts will be shipped for free again this year.
Prize tickets and the church’s famous homemade dry noodles will be available for purchase on the Parish grounds on July 4 from 9 until 11 a.m. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Route 66 in Lucinda, and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park.
Altogether, more than $15,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. The school provides quality educational programs to children enrolled in Pre-K through sixth grade each year.
For more information on the prize tickets, noodle sale and to access the online auction/sales, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @stjoseph4thofjuly or call (814) 226-7288.
Pre-registration for the Liberty 5K Run/Walk is strongly encouraged; limited registration begins at 8 a.m. on July 3 at the restored train station. Now in its seventh year, the race will start nearby at 9 a.m. and will be run on the Rail 66 Country Trail. Staggered start times will be implemented in order to avoid crowding and awards will be based on chip time.
The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Route 66 North. Registration forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling (814) 226-7288.